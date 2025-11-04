ExchangeDEX+
Ethereum Foundation unveils new ESP grants program

By: Crypto.news
2025/11/04 01:00

The Ethereum Foundation has introduced a new grant structure for the Ecosystem Support Program to further innovation and adoption on the Ethereum blockchain.

Summary
  • Ethereum Foundation announces new grants program approach.
  • Move follows the organization’s brief pause to all open applications in late August.
  • The Ethereum community is looking forward to the activation of the Fusaka upgrade.

The Ethereum ecosystem support program team announced the new initiative via a blog post.

Rather than open applications, the project will adopt a dual approach: one focused on a Wishlist and another on Requests for Proposals.

EF brings this new approach to the ecosystem grants on the back of an earlier decision to halt open applications temporarily.

As crypto.news highlighted, the Ethereum Foundation paused all open grant applications in late August 2025.

The move followed an earlier reorganization of the non-profit’s leadership, and the brief halt to open grants allowed the EF time to design “a more targeted, impactful, and sustainable mode.”

According to the Ethereum Foundation team, the new approach better reflects Ethereum (ETH)’s growth.

Ethereum Foundation rolls out a fresh model for ESP grants

In its previous model, EF’s open grants program allowed hundreds of projects building on Ethereum to access key financial and related support. However, following the team reorganization, a lean team could not effectively handle the staggering number of applications.

For the new model, EF is addressing the challenge proactively. Ditching a reactive campaign means EF can work with ecosystem players in a way that aligns funding priorities with the ecosystem’s need for impactful projects.

In this case, EF envisions the Wishlist as key to driving new project innovations across cryptography, privacy, security, and community.

Meanwhile, RFPs will focus on clear deliverables and outcomes, with applicants expected to outline targeted solutions.

The unveiling of ESP’s new grants structure comes as Ethereum prepares to roll out the Fusaka upgrade in early December.

Deployment across Ethereum testnets has been successful and anticipation for what Fusaka brings is high. That’s despite the continued downward pressure on Ether’s price.

