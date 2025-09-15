Ethereum Foundation Unveils Roadmap for End-to-End Privacy

TLDR

Ethereum PSE Unveils Privacy-First Roadmap With PlasmaFold and zkEVM

The Ethereum Foundation has launched a comprehensive privacy roadmap, restructuring its former Privacy & Scaling Explorations team into the Privacy Stewards of Ethereum (PSE). This major move prioritizes privacy across the Ethereum network, emphasizing practical solutions over theoretical research. The transition reflects Ethereum’s urgent commitment to making privacy the default, not the exception.

Private Writes: Reducing Transaction Exposure

Ethereum’s new privacy direction introduces “Private Writes” to streamline private transactions and reduce their cost and complexity. PSE is developing PlasmaFold, a Layer 2 system enabling private transfers where users maintain control over their balance proofs. This approach removes the need for exit games while allowing faster and more secure transaction validation.

By reducing reliance on public transparency, PlasmaFold aims to equalize the user experience of private and public transactions. Users will not need powerful hardware, and transactions can exit instantly without server dependence. The team targets a proof-of-concept launch at Devconnect in Argentina on November 17, 2025.

Private Writes represent Ethereum’s intention to integrate privacy deeply within its transaction infrastructure. Through resource reallocation and clearer team goals, PSE ensures that user privacy no longer requires additional effort or technical knowledge.

Private Reads: Shielding User Queries

The second major initiative, “Private Reads,” focuses on protecting users during data queries on Ethereum applications and protocols. RPC services expose user data such as IP addresses and account interactions, enabling unwanted surveillance. To counter this, PSE has established working groups to evaluate alternatives like ORAM integration and Private RPC layers.

These technologies allow Ethereum to process requests without revealing user behavior or geographic locations. The roadmap outlines research-to-implementation strategies, aiming to integrate these solutions into wallets and browser extensions. Ethereum strengthens its defenses against the growing surveillance infrastructure emerging globally.

Vitalik Buterin’s continued support for decentralized privacy structures influences the project’s direction. The roadmap reflects his belief that without strong privacy, Ethereum cannot serve as global infrastructure for free digital interaction.

Private Proving: Enabling Privacy for All Devices

The third track, “Private Proving,” seeks to simplify the generation of zero-knowledge proofs for everyday users. PSE’s goal is to let anyone generate privacy proofs without depending on cloud computing or third-party services. This would lower the technical barrier to participating in Ethereum’s privacy ecosystem.

PSE aims to distribute SDKs that support mobile, browser, and server environments, making privacy tools available across platforms. The zkEVM implementation scheduled for late 2025 further highlights the team’s commitment to native Layer 1 privacy integration. These developments enable a consistent and scalable path toward total privacy in verification and identity.

Collaboration remains central to this mission, with ongoing partnerships involving Aragon, EcoDev, and multiple ecosystem groups. Their efforts target confidential DeFi solutions, private voting, and keystore-enhanced stealth wallet architecture, covering a broad spectrum of use cases.

Redefining Ethereum’s Role Amid Regulatory Pressures

The Privacy Stewards roadmap responds to increasing regulatory scrutiny over blockchain transparency and financial surveillance. Governments, including the U.S. Treasury, have proposed smart contract identity checks, raising concerns within the Ethereum community. PSE’s mission resists this shift by strengthening privacy fundamentals instead of conforming to central oversight.

Institutions are now demanding privacy-compliant solutions before adoption, and Ethereum risks losing relevance if privacy remains optional. The roadmap warns that the absence of privacy could transform Ethereum into a surveillance tool, not a freedom-preserving platform. PSE’s work provides a clear counterpoint to this risk.

The Foundation’s broader strategy includes launching an Institutional Privacy Task Force, enhancing governance tools, and improving wallet privacy through technologies like sphinx protocol mixing. These tools support confidential communication, anonymous browsing, and secure identity verification.

