Ethereum Fusaka mainnet is scheduled to launch on November 5th

PANews reported on August 13th that the Ethereum development team announced that the Fusaka mainnet is expected to launch on November 5, 2025. This plan follows rigorous development network testing, phased Blob capacity deployment, and risk coordination. Key milestones include the release of the Holesky and Sepolia client versions on September 1st, the launch of the bug bounty program on September 8th, the Holesky fork on September 15th, the Sepolia fork on September 22nd, the mainnet client release and Hoodi fork on October 1st, and the activation of the Hoodi fork on October 8th. Developers note that any minor delays could result in a delay of several months due to the year-end holiday. The launch of the Fusaka mainnet will be a major milestone in Ethereum's scaling.

