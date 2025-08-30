Ethereum Gains Favor As Billions Shift From Bitcoin

By: Coinstats
2025/08/30 14:25
A whale ejects a mass of molten BTC coins. The 2,000 stylized Bitcoins stream out of its mouth in a trail of glowing orange coins, being pulled toward a floating crystalline structure representing Ethereum.

While the market oscillates between technical consolidation and the return of institutional appetite, an extraordinary movement attracts all attention. An actor holding more than 5 billion dollars in bitcoin redirects a major part of its capital towards Ethereum. The scale of the amounts, the transparency of on-chain transactions, and the timing of the operation are striking. More than a simple arbitrage, this strategic repositioning seems to redraw the power relations between the two historical pillars of the crypto universe.

PANews reported on August 30 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a BTC OG whale who swapped ETH deposited 2,000 BTC (about US$217 million) into Hyperliquid in the past hour to sell and buy ETH spot.
