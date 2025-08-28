Ethereum Game Football.fun Market Cap Jumps 10 Fold in Two Weeks

Football.fun, a new Ethereum layer-2 platform, enables users to trade soccer player shares, blending fantasy sports with cryptocurrency, and has seen rapid growth and significant returns for early adopters.

The game was launched on Coinbase’s Ethereum layer-2 network, Base, and is rapidly gaining popularity among crypto enthusiasts.

An Ethereum-Based Soccer Game

The platform allows users to trade shares in professional soccer players, earning rewards based on real-world performance. Since its launch, the platform has grown rapidly, with its market capitalization jumping from $6 million to over $65 million in two weeks.

The game combines elements of fantasy sports, trading cards, and crypto assets. Users can buy shares in top soccer talents like Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé. They participate in biweekly tournaments where real-world performance determines rewards.

Shares act as crypto tokens. Players can speculate on their future value by buying or selling them. The in-game currency, GOLD, is pegged 1:1 to the stablecoin USDC. Shares can be purchased on the open market using GOLD or through packs, which are acquired with Tournament Points (TP) earned in contests.

Gameplay Mechanics and Rewards

Within two weeks, the platform recorded a peak daily trading volume above $15 million and a TVL of $100 million. Over 12,000 depositors joined, holding more than 3 million GOLD. Shares are priced by market demand, with top players like Yamal and Mbappé valued at $1.61 and $1.22, respectively.

Players use their shares to create squads for tournaments. Performance metrics such as goals, assists, and saves contribute to scores. Points can also be subtracted for mistakes, such as own goals.

Each share comes with a limited number of “contracts,” allowing four uses in tournaments. After that, users must renew contracts or buy additional shares. This mechanic encourages strategic planning and long-term engagement.

The game plans to expand the player pool with a scouting system, increasing users’ options in future tournaments.

Blockchain Game Grows

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global blockchain gaming market is projected to be valued at USD 13.97 billion in 2025 and reach USD 259.48 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 51.8%.

The mobile gaming segment will dominate with an estimated 55.2% market share in 2025, driven by smartphone ubiquity and improvements such as 4G/5G connectivity, higher device performance, and enhanced gameplay experience.

However, the funding drought is severe. DappRadar’s latest tally shows $91 million was raised for Web3 gaming in Q1 2025, a 68% year-over-year decline. May brought only $9 million, the lowest monthly print since late 2020. Meanwhile, over 60% of all new users in Q1 churn within 30 days, posing long-term user retention challenges.

