Ethereum Gaming Network Xai Sues Elon Musk’s AI Company Over Trademark Rights

By: Coincentral
2025/08/25 14:58
Xai
XAI$0.04938-3.94%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001057-4.51%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1219-2.32%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0631-5.96%

TLDR

  • Ethereum gaming network Xai sued Elon Musk’s xAI company for trademark infringement in California federal court
  • Ex Populus claims they’ve used the XAI trademark since June 2023, before Musk’s xAI announcement in July 2023
  • Confusion increased when Musk announced xAI would launch a gaming studio in November 2024
  • US Patent Office suspended several of Musk’s xAI trademark applications due to confusion with existing Xai mark
  • Ex Populus seeks court order to stop xAI from using disputed name in gaming and blockchain contexts

Ex Populus, the Delaware corporation behind Ethereum gaming network Xai, filed a federal lawsuit against Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI on Thursday. The case centers on trademark infringement claims filed in the Northern District of California.

The gaming company argues it has used the XAI trademark in US commerce since June 2023. This includes their blockchain gaming ecosystem and the $XAI token, which preceded Musk’s xAI announcement by one month.

Ex Populus operates a blockchain-powered network designed for video gaming and digital transactions. The platform offers infrastructure to support game logic, AI-driven decisions, rewards and data management across multiple applications.

Musk announced his xAI company in July 2023, one month after Ex Populus began using their trademark. The confusion deepened in November 2024 when Musk stated that xAI planned to launch a gaming studio.

The gaming company’s complaint cites widespread marketplace confusion between the two ventures. Publications, consumers and even Musk’s AI assistant Grok have incorrectly linked the two companies.

Gaming Territory Overlap Creates Market Confusion

Musk’s November announcement about starting an “AI game studio to make games great again” directly entered Ex Populus’s established territory. The post reached over 36 million viewers on social media platforms.

Ex Populus claims the confusion extends beyond lost goodwill to active reputational harm. The company states it faces negative consumer sentiment due to Musk’s polarizing public image and controversies involving xAI products.

The filing mentions incidents where xAI’s Grok chatbot promoted violence and made racist comments. These controversies create negative brand associations for the gaming ecosystem, according to the lawsuit.

News algorithms and social media posts have consistently mixed up the two companies. This has caused Ex Populus to lose control over its brand reputation in the marketplace.

The US Patent and Trademark Office has already taken action in this dispute. The office suspended several of Musk’s xAI trademark applications due to likelihood of confusion with Ex Populus’s existing mark.

Legal Pressure and Trademark Disputes

Musk’s legal team attempted to pressure Ex Populus into giving up trademark rights through threatened cancellation proceedings. On August 7, 2025, xAI’s counsel warned they would petition to cancel Ex Populus’s federal registration.

The defendants tried to acquire senior trademark status by purchasing an abandoned “X.AI” registration. However, Ex Populus argues the previous owner had already abandoned the mark in October 2021.

Ex Populus seeks cancellation of xAI’s pending applications and damages for infringement. The company wants a court order preventing Musk’s firm from using the disputed name in gaming and blockchain contexts.

The lawsuit demands monetary relief including disgorgement of profits and actual damages. Ex Populus also seeks treble monetary relief under federal law and punitive damages under state law.

The XAI token has declined 96.7% from its all-time high of $1.60 reached on March 11, 2024. The gaming network’s token has struggled with reduced interest in blockchain gaming platforms and broader crypto market weakness.

The post Ethereum Gaming Network Xai Sues Elon Musk’s AI Company Over Trademark Rights appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

PENDLE is currently trading at $5.73, reflecting a 4.89% decline. The circulating supply is 167,719,000 PENDLE, giving it a market capitalization of $998.9 million. Despite the recent dip, the token has shown resilience, attracting attention from investors seeking DeFi opportunities. Since the last seven days, Pendle has gained 6.21%, showing immense buying momentum. Its current […]
DeFi
DEFI$0.001696-2.02%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01317-4.35%
Pendle
PENDLE$5.446-8.73%
Share
Tronweekly2025/08/25 15:00
Share
Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/ethereum-btc-market-narrative-shift/
Bitcoin
BTC$111,562.18-2.75%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020358-0.36%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.423-2.80%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/25 15:08
Share
A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000

A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000

PANews reported on August 25 that @ai_9684xtpa monitored the band address 0x54d...e6029. After ten days of adjustment, two hours ago, 10 million USDT was spent to buy 2123.14 ETH on the chain at $4,710. A limit sell order of $4,800 was then placed. If sold, a profit of $191,000 would be made, but there is still a floating loss of $178,000.
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1729-5.82%
Ethereum
ETH$4,601.36-3.54%
Share
PANews2025/08/25 15:38
Share

Trending News

More

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000

New Zealand PM states the Reserve Bank should have trimmed the Official Cash Rate more points.

From zkVM to the Open Proof Market: RISC Zero and Boundless Analysis