Ethereum ICO participants sold another 4,283 ETH, making a profit of approximately $366.8 million on the 100,000 ETH they purchased for $31,000.

PANews reported on August 13th that Lookonchain monitoring revealed that an Ethereum ICO participant recently sold 4,283 ETH for $18.97 million. Since 2021, he has sold a total of 44,284 ETH for approximately $105 million, at an average price of $2,378. The address currently holds 55,716 ETH, valued at approximately $261.6 million. The investor initially purchased 100,000 ETH for $31,000, generating a cumulative profit of approximately $366.8 million, a 11,835x return on investment.

