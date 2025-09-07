Ethereum – Is ETH about to mirror Bitcoin’s 2021 bull run?

Key takeaways

Ethereum is showing signs of market maturity. With ETH breaking out of a long-term pattern, demand could be the next big trigger.

Ethereum [ETH] is starting to look more like a market heavyweight with each passing day!

Parts of ETF inflows are lining up with CME open interest, and on-chain activity is ticking higher. The setup echoes Bitcoin’s [BTC] 2021 breakout, though Ethereum’s path comes with its own unique dynamics and risks.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s driving the momentum.

A maturing market structure

Over half of recent Ethereum ETF inflows have been matched by rising open interest on CME futures, according to Glassnode data.

What does this mean? Institutions aren’t simply buying ETH for directional exposure, but are also engaging in arbitrage and hedging strategies.

The pattern is similar to Bitcoin’s ETF-led flows, where TradFi builds positions in both spot and derivatives markets. With ETH still trading below its local highs despite this activity, this is an easy sign of maturity.

The case for resilience

Beyond ETF and futures flows, Ethereum’s underlying usage is getting stronger.

Transaction counts have held a steady uptrend, even through volatile market phases. This means activity on the network isn’t just tied to speculation.

This consistency is a sign of a durable base of demand that keeps Ethereum relevant regardless of price swings.

ETH and the paths ahead

Ethereum was consolidating around the $4,300 zone at press time, with its daily RSI hovering near neutral and MACD showing fading momentum.

This pause came after a strong run-up, and while short-term traders may see hesitation, the bigger picture looks different.

What you need to note, is that ETH is breaking out of a multi-year wedge, much like Bitcoin did before its explosive 2021 rally.

The real wildcard, though? ETF demand.

After weeks of steady inflows, the latest data shows some outflows, but total net assets remain significant at over $27 billion.

If institutional appetite revives, ETH could ride the same wave that propelled BTC to new highs.