Ethereum is supported by structural capital flows, and ALR miner releases more stable passive income contracts

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/29 22:00
Following Ethereum’s breakout, several major institutions raised their price targets. Some believe $5,000 is imminent. Others predict $7,500 by year-end if ETFs continue to see inflows and the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates. More aggressive predictions suggest $25,000 by 2028. So far, demand has absorbed the selling pressure. Ethereum’s clean breakout above resistance suggests this rally isn’t purely speculative—it’s supported by structural capital flows.

Why Ethereum holders are turning to the ALR Miner cloud mining platform

Ethereum have dominated the ETF space. Investors understand that passive income generated by converting Ethereum is the most stable, as Ethereum is arguably one of the most representative cryptocurrencies. Therefore, some Ethereum holders choose to perform cloud mining through ALR Miner to obtain stable returns.

Cloud mining allows you to remotely rent professional-grade mining equipment and earn cryptocurrency rewards without owning or maintaining any equipment. ALR Miner makes this easier with its AI-optimized operations, green energy infrastructure, and full support for BTC deposits.

How to Start Earning a Stable Daily Income with ALR Miner

Just follow these three simple steps

  • Step 1: Register an Account
    Create your free account in less than a minute and receive a $12 welcome bonus, which will enable you to earn $0.60 per day for free from your initial deposit.
  • Step 2: Choose a Contract
    Choose from a variety of high-yield mining contracts to achieve your financial goals. Whether you’re looking for short-term gains or long-term returns, ALR Miner has something for you.
  • Step 3: Start Profiting
    Witness your income grow with no management required. Daily profits are automatically deposited into your account, and you can withdraw them to your cryptocurrency wallet address.

Profits are automatically credited to your account the day after you purchase a contract. Once your account balance reaches $100, you can choose to withdraw it to your cryptocurrency wallet or continue purchasing contracts to earn more profits.

All features are officially operated, giving you control of your financial freedom anytime, anywhere. Download the official app in one click. Available for Apple and Android phones.

Platform Benefits:

  • Sign up and receive an instant $12 bonus.
  • High yield with daily dividends.
  • No additional service or management fees.
  • The platform accepts over 10 cryptocurrencies (e.g., DOGE, BTC, ETH, LTC, USDC, USDT, BNB, BCH, XRP, SOL) for settlement.
  • The company’s affiliate program allows you to refer friends and earn up to $77,777 in referral bonuses.
  • McAfee® security. Cloudflare® security. 100% uptime and exceptional 24/7 live technical support.

Security and Sustainability

Trust and security are paramount in the mining world. ALR Miner understands this and prioritizes user safety. ALR Miner is committed to transparency and legitimacy to ensure your investment is protected. All mining farms’ energy consumption is provided by renewable energy, making cloud mining carbon neutral. Renewable energy protects the environment, delivers superior returns, and ensures every investor has access to opportunities and benefits.

ALR Miner has earned a strong reputation for consistent returns, honest performance, and real-time, transparent operations.

Whether you’re an early investor in XRP or new to cryptocurrency, this is your opportunity to transform your holdings into a daily income stream while contributing to sustainable, AI-powered blockchain infrastructure.

For more information about ALR Miner, please visit the official website: https://www.alrminer.com/.

The post Ethereum is supported by structural capital flows, and ALR miner releases more stable passive income contracts appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Blockchain’s promise of democratized property ownership faces a potential roadblock. Integrating automated, blockchain-native succession protocols is essential to protect digital assets and enable true democratization of RWA ownership.
South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay officially launches Korean won stablecoin business layout

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Seoul Economy, South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay has officially launched its Korean won stablecoin business layout and has submitted 18 combined
The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will optimize the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP).

PANews reported on August 29th that the Ethereum Foundation announced that it is optimizing the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP). As part of the transition, it has temporarily suspended public grant applications. This adjustment will buy the Foundation time to redesign its funding model, shifting its focus to strategic initiatives, from reactive to proactive, while also supporting the priorities of other teams within the Ethereum Foundation. The Foundation mentioned that it has continuously optimized its processes and improved efficiency over the past three years, but as a public grant program with limited resources and a wide coverage, the influx of applications has consumed a large portion of its time and energy, making it difficult to free up resources to explore new strategic opportunities. The Foundation will continue to fund Ethereum public products and accept applications, but will adopt a new approach, with specific details to be announced in a future announcement. The optimized focus areas and implementation path for the ESP will be announced in Q4 2025.
