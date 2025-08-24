Ethereum Jumps 25% in August, but History Warns of a Risky September

While Ether (ETH) is reaching new highs with a surge of more than 25% in August, investors wonder: are we witnessing a lasting consolidation or just a rebound before a correction? Driven by ETF inflows and a favorable macroeconomic climate, ETH is once again attracting institutional investors. However, history tempers optimism. Since 2016, every August rally has been followed by a bearish September. Will the current euphoria mark a break or will it reactivate the market's seasonal mechanics?

