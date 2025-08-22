Ethereum L2 Meme Coin Poised For 150x Q4 Gains Over Shiba Inu

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 22:02
Binance Coin
BNB$883.55+5.31%
RealLink
REAL$0.05411+6.57%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002318+9.23%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004944+0.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10304+2.62%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000612+1.83%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02814+2.21%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002589-0.69%

The crypto world is abuzz as the Layer Brett presale surpasses $850K, putting this Ethereum Layer 2 Memecoin in the spotlight. With analysts projecting possible 150x gains in Q4, early backers are rushing to secure LBRETT at just $0.0047 per token during the ongoing Crypto Presale. 

Unlike established names like Shiba Inu and Bonk, Layer Brett combines viral meme energy with real blockchain utility, creating a new standard for Meme Token launches.

Layer Brett (LBRETT) leads the next big meme coin wave

Layer Brett stands apart by leveraging Ethereum Layer 2 for lightning-fast transactions and ultra-low gas fees, a major leap over Shiba Inu’s traditional ERC-20 model. While Shiba Inu has built a strong community with over 1 million holders and innovative token burns, it remains limited by Ethereum Layer 1 congestion and high costs. 

Layer Brett processes activity off-chain but remains secured by Ethereum, reducing transaction fees to pennies and making large-scale participation accessible to all.

Here are some of the features driving Layer Brett’s appeal:

  • Fast, scalable, and secure on Ethereum Layer 2
  • Crypto Presale live at $0.0047 per token
  • Early staking rewards exceeding 12,580% APY for LBRETT holders
  • $1 million giveaway engaging the meme community

LBRETT high-yield staking rewards early buyers

One of the standout features of Layer Brett is its high-yield staking. Early adopters staking LBRETT can earn APY rates that have exceeded 55,000%, far outpacing staking incentives from Bonk or Brett (original). With no complex lock-up periods, users stake directly from MetaMask or Trust Wallet using ETH, USDT, or BNB. This seamless process contrasts with more technical or restrictive staking seen with Pepe or Bonk.

The Layer Brett ecosystem is designed to keep engagement high. Gamified staking, NFT integrations, and community-driven rewards set it apart from Shiba Inu and Brett (original), whose recent developments have focused more on price action and large-scale token burns rather than direct user incentives.

What makes Layer Brett (LBRETT) unique among meme tokens

Unlike Brett (original) on Base, which still lacks robust utility, Layer Brett is engineered for performance and scale. Its transparent tokenomics—ten billion LBRETT max supply, with allocations for presale, staking, and ecosystem growth—make it a standout in a crowded Meme Token market. 

Bonk continues to dominate Solana meme launchpads, but with recent high volatility and repeated resistance failures, it struggles to match the technical innovations of Layer Brett.

Layer Brett also introduces interoperability features, planning cross-chain bridges that Brett (original) and Bonk have yet to implement. These advances, combined with a community-first roadmap and DAO governance, keep Layer Brett at the forefront of the next big crypto narrative.

Crypto communities are picking Layer Brett (LBRETT) as the number 1 crypto presale

As the crypto bull run 2025 approaches, the best meme coins will blend hype with utility. Layer Brett achieves this by offering the best crypto presale price, viral meme branding, and genuine blockchain scalability. 

Shiba Inu may have pioneered the super-community model, but its momentum is challenged by innovative projects like Layer Brett. Bonk and Pepe remain top meme coins by market cap, yet their recent news cycles revolve around volatility rather than ecosystem expansion.

Layer Brett’s strategy—combining low cap crypto gem potential, active community engagement, and massive staking rewards—gives early participants a real shot at outsized returns.

Layer Brett is still in its presale phase, but this window won’t last. The chance to secure LBRETT at launch pricing, stake for five-figure APY rates, and join a $1 million giveaway positions it as the top gainer crypto opportunity for 2025. With a much smaller market cap than Shiba Inu, Bonk, or Brett (original), the upside for 100x or even 150x returns is real. 

Don’t miss your entry into the most scalable and rewarding Meme Token on Ethereum Layer 2.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Dan is a seasoned wordsmith known for his sharp editorial insight, meticulous attention to detail, and passion for compelling storytelling.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/layer-brett-presale-smashes-850k-ethereum-l2-meme-coin-poised-for-150x-q4-gains-over-shiba-inu/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Funds are mainly concentrated in RWA, payment and infra; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completed the fundraising of US$222 million for its second fund.
SEED
SEED$0.001033+0.09%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000073-1.35%
FUND
FUND$0.02282-7.23%
Share
PANews2025/05/05 11:31
Share
ETF Divergence, Geopolitics, Options Re‑Pricing Weigh on BTC

ETF Divergence, Geopolitics, Options Re‑Pricing Weigh on BTC

Your daily access to the back room.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,172.71+3.18%
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0.00971+10.59%
Share
Blockhead2025/08/22 23:42
Share
Philippines Proposes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill to Accumulate 10,000 BTC

Philippines Proposes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill to Accumulate 10,000 BTC

A lawmaker in the Philippines has submitted a bill seeking to establish a strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) in the country.  In June, Rep. Miguel Luis R. Villafuerte introduced House Bill 421, known as the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act, which proposes the establishment of a national BTC stockpile. Although the bill was introduced in June, the public only recently learned about it.  Philippines Strategic Bitcoin Reserve proposalPhilippines Strategic Bitcoin Reserve proposal Philippines’ Bitcoin Reserve Proposal  Notably, the bill proposed that the Philippine government should direct the country’s central bank, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), to establish an SBR. Under the program, the BSP governor is mandated to acquire up to 2,000 BTC per year over five years, building a total reserve of 10,000 BTC.  The bill proposes that the acquisition must be transparent and strategic to minimize any potential market disruption. According to the bill, the entire 10,000 BTC will be held in a strategic reserve for a minimum of 20 years.  If the legislation is enacted, the central bank governor shall publish an annual report highlighting the progress of the SBR program throughout the 20-year holding period.  A year before the minimum holding period ends, the BSP governor shall inform Congress on whether the country should continue with the SBR program. Upon expiration of the 20-year holding period, the governor can recommend selling the Bitcoin in the reserve. However, only 10% of the total holdings can be sold over two years to prevent large sell-offs.  Rationale Behind Establishing an SBR in the Philippines  While the Philippines currently holds gold and U.S. dollar reserves, Miguel argued that establishing an SBR is crucial to safeguard the country’s financial standing and tackle its rising debt.  In the explanatory note, Rep. Miguel presented key arguments why the Philippine government should consider creating an SBR. It mentioned Bitcoin’s remarkable growth over the years, with Jerome Powell, the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair, characterizing it as digital gold.  The explanatory note pointed out that Bitcoin has outperformed other financial instruments, boasting a 40% CAGR over the past five years. According to Miguel, Bitcoin’s remarkable performance coincides with President Trump’s endorsement of establishing a national Bitcoin stockpile in the United States.  He also pointed out that other countries, including El Salvador and Brazil, have established their Bitcoin Reserve initiatives. With the U.S. and other countries showing interest in Bitcoin, Miguel emphasized that the trend could trigger a wave of BTC acquisition globally. Hence, he suggests that the Philippines should also get involved in the strategic Bitcoin reserve initiative.
U
U$0.0156+7.58%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.844+5.72%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,172.71+3.18%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/08/22 22:44
Share

Trending News

More

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

ETF Divergence, Geopolitics, Options Re‑Pricing Weigh on BTC

Philippines Proposes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill to Accumulate 10,000 BTC

Today, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of $234 million in BTC, while 9 Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of $299 million in ETH.

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May