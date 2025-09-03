Ethereum L2 Starknet suffers 2nd Mainnet Outage within 2 months

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 04:26
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017253+3.45%
Wink
LIKE$0.011126+0.45%
IO
IO$0.547+2.24%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5124+2.62%

Ethereum scaling solution Starknet suffered another mainnet outage, causing investor concerns over the reliability of the blockchain network.

The Starknet layer-2 (L2) blockchain suffered an outage on Tuesday, affecting the mainnet for two hours and 44 minutes, leading to slow block creation and stagnating transactions on the network.

The outage was caused by the network’s sequencer, which, in blockchain terms, operates like a traffic controller for onchain transactions, ordering transactions set to be included in a given block.

During Tuesday’s outage, the Starknet sequencer was unable to recognize the “Cairo0 code,” according to data from status.starknet.io

Source: status.starknet.io

This marked the second “major outage” on the mainnet within two months, creating potential concerns about the reliability of Starknet as Ethereum’s seventh-largest L2 network, with $548 million in total value locked (TVL), according to data from L2beat.com.

During the previous outage on July 18, the Starknet mainnet was only affected for 13 minutes by slow block creation times and a slow gateway.

Top Ethereum L2s by TVL. Source: L2beat.com

Related: Crypto is one ‘growth cycle’ away from mainstream adoption, 5B users

L2 networks are secondary blockchains built on top of the Ethereum mainnet to improve transaction speed and capacity by processing transactions offchain.

Starknet uses ZK-rollups (specifically STARK proofs) to provide high-throughput and low-cost transactions to scale the Ethereum mainnet.

Related: $11B Bitcoin whale surpasses SharpLink with $4B Ethereum bet

Starknet is back online, “fully operational”

Less than three hours into the outage, Starknet was able to restore full functionality, wrote Starknet’s community-member-run X account in a Tuesday post, adding:

“To restore service, transactions submitted between 2:23 am and 4:36 am UTC were not processed,” the announcement said, adding that a blockchain reorganization from block 1960612 was “committed, representing one hour of activity.”

This means that all transactions from that block forward will need to be resubmitted by users. The announcement added that a “full timeline,” including the root cause and long-term prevention measures, will be published by the team.

Cointelegraph has approached Starknet to find out more details about the network outage.

Magazine: ZK-proofs are bringing smart contracts to Bitcoin — BitcoinOS and Starknet

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/starknet-outage-ethereum-l2-reliability-concerns?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed%3F_q%3D1756844532878%26_ts%3D1756844532878%26_dc%3D1756844532878%26_rnd%3D44p4plxhlql&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ether Machine: treasury at 495,362 ETH towards the IPO

Ether Machine: treasury at 495,362 ETH towards the IPO

The Ether Machine strengthens its ETH treasury before the IPO with an in-kind commitment of 150,000 ETH The Ether Machine strengthens its ETH treasury with an in-kind commitment of 150,000 ETH underwritten by Jeffrey Berns, founder of Blockchains, bringing the total holdings to 495,362 ETH – equivalent to an estimated value of approximately […]
Ethereum
ETH$4,330.67+1.21%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/03 00:54
Share
U.S. manufacturing has contracted for six consecutive months as of August 2025

U.S. manufacturing has contracted for six consecutive months as of August 2025

The U.S. manufacturing industry reportedly contracted again in August, the sixth time in a row it has happened this year.  This comes as factories struggle with the fallout from Trump’s import tariffs, which have affected the current business environment so much, some manufacturers are reminded of the Great Recession. Trump’s import tariffs may be doing […]
SIX
SIX$0.02145-0.32%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.41+1.50%
MAY
MAY$0.04288+0.23%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/03 05:30
Share
Aggressive $19M USDC Inflow in HYPE Signals Investor Confidence: Will Whales Push HYPE Price to New ATHs?

Aggressive $19M USDC Inflow in HYPE Signals Investor Confidence: Will Whales Push HYPE Price to New ATHs?

Analysis of whale activity, USDC integration, technical levels, and how Outset PR helps crypto projects engineer visibility with data-driven campaigns.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.83+4.93%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999+0.01%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03653+2.81%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/03 05:40
Share

Trending News

More

Ether Machine: treasury at 495,362 ETH towards the IPO

U.S. manufacturing has contracted for six consecutive months as of August 2025

Aggressive $19M USDC Inflow in HYPE Signals Investor Confidence: Will Whales Push HYPE Price to New ATHs?

SEC and CFTC open doors for spot crypto trading on US-registered exchanges

Ethena’s USDe has become the third-largest stablecoin, surpassing DAI and USDS