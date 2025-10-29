ExchangeDEX+
Meme coins have always been driven by hype, humor, and community; however, as the crypto market has matured, investors are increasingly likely to reward coins that possess both strong fundamentals and meme potential.

Ethereum Layer-2 Meme Coin Beating Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Investor Demand Predicted to Soar 12731%

By: Cryptodaily
2025/10/29 21:39
Meme coins have always been driven by hype, humor, and community; however, as the crypto market has matured, investors are increasingly likely to reward coins that possess both strong fundamentals and meme potential. This has opened the door for a potential new meme coin rival from the Ethereum ecosystem in Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a Layer-2 meme coin that has already garnered more interest from early investors than the two leading meme cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). Analysts now project an extraordinary 12,731% surge as the token’s ecosystem expands and its presale momentum continues to accelerate.

LILPEPE’s Layer-2 Advantage Changes the Meme Coin Game

LILPEPE isn’t just another ERC-20 meme token; it’s redefining what a meme coin can be. The project is building an exclusive Ethereum Layer 2 network explicitly designed for meme coins, offering fast transactions and low gas fees. Unlike most meme coins that rely solely on community hype, LILPEPE is creating a dedicated ecosystem tailored to host and launch meme based tokens, a first of its kind in the space.Unlike typical meme tokens that exist purely for hype, Little Pepe has carved out a unique niche for itself as a Layer-2 chain designed explicitly for meme coins. Its mission is simple yet powerful, to offer the fastest, cheapest, and most bot-resistant environment for launching and trading meme tokens.

A Presale That’s Breaking Records

The project is currently in stage 13 of its presale, priced at $0.0022, and it has already raised over $27.2 million while selling more than 16.5 billion tokens. Those numbers aren’t just impressive, they signal an enormous wave of community backing and investor confidence that’s rarely seen at this stage. LILPEPE has passed its CertiK audit, a major achievement in a market where investors are more cautious than ever about security. That stamp of approval signals trust, which is one of the key factors behind its skyrocketing presale success. Add to that the team’s $777,000 giveaway, designed to reward early supporters, and it’s no wonder that the community surrounding LILPEPE is growing faster than most established meme projects did at this stage. Furthermore, LILPEPE is already listed on CoinMarketCap, allowing investors to track its growth and market data, something most presale projects can’t claim at this stage.

Why Analysts Predict a 12,731% Surge

The prediction of a 12,731% potential gain isn’t as far fetched as it might sound. When Shiba Inu launched, it delivered over a 40,000,000% rally from its earliest prices. Dogecoin, too, achieved more than 20,000% during its prime bull run. Yet, both coins now face challenges, Dogecoin’s lack of scalability and Shiba Inu’s delayed developments have made investors hungry for something fresh. LILPEPE’s unique positioning as a Layer 2 meme coin on Ethereum provides it with both scalability and brand power. With its presale nearing completion, the project is expected to launch on major exchanges soon, possibly starting with two top-tier centralized exchanges that could propel liquidity and exposure. If LILPEPE reaches even a modest $0.025, as some analysts forecast, early buyers could see more than a 12,000% increase from current levels. And with the project’s roadmap extending into staking opportunities and its Layer-2 meme launchpad, LILPEPE’s long-term appeal continues to grow stronger.

DOGE and SHIB Losing Their Spark?

While Dogecoin and Shiba Inu remain iconic, their growth potential has slowed. DOGE’s price has stagnated due to limited ecosystem development and heavy reliance on celebrity hype, while SHIB’s expanding ecosystem has struggled to regain its former virality. Data from ChatGPT shows LILPEPE topping meme coin question volume.

Conclusion

The rise of Little Pepe (LILPEPE) signals a new phase for meme coins. By merging Ethereum’s proven network with Layer-2 speed and scalability, it’s setting a new standard for how community tokens can thrive. With its CertiK audit, CoinMarketCap listing, massive $ 777,000 giveaway, and rapidly growing presale numbers, LILPEPE is already outperforming legacy meme coins in terms of investor excitement. As momentum builds and the crypto cycle approaches its most explosive stage, the predicted 12,731% surge doesn’t seem unrealistic, it feels like a glimpse of what’s next for the meme coin market. For investors watching Dogecoin and Shiba Inu fade in excitement, LILPEPE might just be the spark that reignites the meme revolution.

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

$777k Giveaway: https://littlepepe.com/777k-giveaway/

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Will the Fed’s first rate cut of 2025 fuel another leg higher for Bitcoin and equities, or does September’s history point to caution? First rate cut of 2025 set against a fragile backdrop The Federal Reserve is widely expected to…
Crypto.news2025/09/18 00:27
Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

The post Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales Meta Description: Discover which of the leading crypto presales, Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, or Bitcoin Hyper, offers the best 100x potential with innovative technologies. In a market filled with opportunities, could the next 100x crypto presale be lying in plain sight? Among the hottest tokens right now are Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper, each targeting various pain points in the crypto and traditional finance sectors. Digitap, the world’s first omni-bank, has already raised almost $1.7 million in its ongoing presale, giving investors a chance to buy $TAP tokens at just $0.0297, with a launch price of $0.14. Digitap could just be the best crypto to buy now in 2025. However, read on to find out why Digitap, BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper are emerging as top altcoins to buy this Q4. BlockchainFX: The Bridge Between Crypto and TradFi? BlockchainFX is aiming to enhance the trading environment with its all-in-one, crypto-native platform, which enables users to trade over 500 assets, including cryptocurrencies, forex, stocks, ETFs, futures, options, and bonds, all in one location. As one of the promising altcoins to buy in 2025, the $BFX token offers holders a unique option to earn daily rewards in USDT from up to 70% of the trading costs on the platform. With more than $10 million raised in the ongoing presale, $BFX has made good progress. However, Digitap ($TAP) shows stronger potential when comparing technological depth and real-world utility. Unlike BlockchainFX, Digitap integrates AI-enhanced routing for faster, borderless transactions and operates on a three-layer protocol. This advanced design gives Digitap a broader, more scalable edge, making it a more future-ready contender in the race for financial innovation. Bitcoin Hyper: Scaling Bitcoin for the Future? Bitcoin Hyper is targeting Bitcoin’s key limitations, which include slow transactions, high fees, and lack of programmability, by offering…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/11 02:01
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
