Ethereum Leads Digital Asset Inflows; Market Reaches Record $244 Billion



Zach Anderson



Ethereum dominates digital asset inflows with $2.87 billion, driving total assets under management to a record $244 billion, according to CoinShares.











The digital asset market witnessed a significant surge in investment inflows last week, with Ethereum (ETH) leading the charge, according to CoinShares. Total inflows amounted to $3.75 billion, marking the fourth-largest inflow on record and pushing assets under management (AuM) to an unprecedented $244 billion as of August 13.

Ethereum Dominates Inflows

Ethereum emerged as the top performer, attracting $2.87 billion in inflows, which accounted for 77% of the total weekly inflows. This substantial influx propelled Ethereum’s year-to-date (YTD) inflows to $11 billion, significantly outpacing Bitcoin (BTC) on a proportional basis. Ethereum’s inflows now represent 29% of AuM, compared to Bitcoin’s 11.6%.

Regional and Asset-Specific Insights

The United States played a pivotal role in the recent inflow surge, contributing 99% of the total or $3.73 billion. Other regions such as Canada, Hong Kong, and Australia also saw minor inflows of $33.7 million, $20.9 million, and $12.1 million, respectively. Conversely, Brazil and Sweden experienced outflows of $10.6 million and $49.9 million.

Beyond Ethereum, Bitcoin recorded modest inflows of $552 million. Other notable assets included Solana (SOL) and XRP, which saw inflows of $176.5 million and $125.9 million, respectively. In contrast, Litecoin (LTC) and Ton experienced minor outflows of $0.4 million and $1 million.

Concentration in Providers

An unusual aspect of the recent inflows was the concentration within a single provider, iShares, which dominated the inflow volumes. This concentration, coupled with recent price increases, contributed to the record-high AuM figures.

The robust inflow figures highlight a growing investor interest in digital assets, particularly Ethereum, which continues to capture a significant share of the market’s capital flows.

For further insights and detailed analysis, visit the CoinShares blog.

Image source: Shutterstock



