Ethereum Name Service price prediction 2025-2031: Is ENS a good investment?

Key takeaways:
The Ethereum Name Service is a network that enables crypto enthusiasts to rename their cryptocurrency addresses into something simpler, making them easier to remember. Renaming crypto addresses through ENS will enable users to recollect and write them quickly.
Even though Ethereum Name Service is based on the Ethereum blockchain, it uses its cryptocurrency, ENS. ENS is used for governance purposes on the blockchain network. Users can also send and receive any cryptocurrency with the system’s wallet. The price of ENS has experienced ups and downs since it launched on the market, dropping to as low as $6.7 and hitting an ATH of $85.69.
As decentralized identities and Web3 technology are adopted, ENS positions itself as a key player in this transformative space. How will this affect investors’ perceptions of the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) token?
Will ENS go up? How high can ENS go? Will ENS recapture its ATH soon? Let’s get into the Ethereum Name Service price prediction for 2025-2031.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ethereum Name Service
|Token
|ENS
|Price
|$23.21
|Market Cap
|$858.77M
|Trading Volume (24-hour)
|$53.96Million
|Circulating Supply
|100 Million ENS
|All-time High
|$85.69, Nov 11, 2021
|All-time Low
|$6.70, Oct 19, 2023
|24-h High
|$23.74
|24-h Low
|$22.97
|Metric
|Value
|Price Volatility (30-day Volatility)
|-25.07%
|50-Day SMA
|$ 25.15
|14-Day RSI
|48.47
|Sentiment
|Bearish
|Fear & Greed Index
|53 (Neutral)
|Green Days
|14/30 (47%)
|200-Day SMA
|$ 21.93
TL;DR Breakdown:
The 1-day chart for Ethereum Name Service (ENS) on Sept 17 shows that it is starting to consolidate after a recent drop. The price is now around $23.30, just above the middle Bollinger Band at $23.10. This suggests that this area is short-term support. Resistance stands at $24.87, aligned with the upper band. A 46.13 RSI shows weak momentum, which keeps ENS slightly bearish but not oversold. MACD is still negative, which shows that selling pressure is still there. If bulls can keep the price above $23.10, it could go back up to $24.80. But if this level isn’t protected, it could fall to the $21.34 support level. In general, ENS is trading with a cautious sense of neutrality.
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is trading around $23.05 on the 4-hour chart. This shows that it is consolidating after recent drops. The price is close to the lower Bollinger Band at $22.59, which could be a support zone. The price is also close to the upper Bollinger Band at $23.92, which could be a resistance zone. The MACD histogram shows that bearish momentum is fading, but the signals are still negative, which means that there isn’t much upside pressure right now. Balance of Power at -0.62 shows that bears are in charge. If $22.59 holds, ENS might try to bounce back toward $23.26 and $23.92 resistance. But if you don’t defend support, you could be at risk of going down to $22.00. Sentiment in the short term is still weak, but it could improve near support.
|Period
|Value
|Action
|SMA 3
|$22.58
|SELL
|SMA 5
|$24.21
|SELL
|SMA 10
|$24.42
|SELL
|SMA 21
|$ 23.78
|SELL
|SMA 50
|$25.15
|SELL
|SMA 100
|$ 23.67
|SELL
|SMA 200
|$21.93
|BUY
|Period
|Value
|Action
|EMA 3
|$ 23.14
|BUY
|EMA 5
|$23.24
|BUY
|EMA 10
|$ 23.78
|SELL
|EMA 21
|$24.72
|SELL
|EMA 50
|$24.99
|SELL
|EMA 100
|$ 24.04
|SELL
|EMA 200
|$23.32
|SELL
The 1-day chart shows that ENS is holding steady around $23.30 after a recent drop. Support is near $23.10 and resistance is at $24.87. The RSI at 46 shows that the market is moving in a neutral direction, but the MACD shows that bearish pressure is still there. The price is hovering around $23.05 on the 4-hour chart, which is close to the lower Bollinger Band at $22.59. This shows that this is an important support zone. The MACD histogram shows that bearish strength is fading, but sellers are still in charge because the Balance of Power is weak. A bounce back to $23.92 is possible if $22.59 holds. But if it fails, it could go down even more, to $22. Traders should take caution in the short term due to potential range-bound action.
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) can be a good investment if you believe in the long-term potential of decentralized domain names and the growing adoption of blockchain technology. ENS offers a unique utility by allowing users to register human-readable names for Ethereum addresses, which simplifies transactions and interactions within the Ethereum ecosystem. Its value could increase as more users and businesses adopt decentralized web services.
The ENS price has experienced a sharp drop followed by a gradual recovery, indicating some resilience in the market. While there has been a rebound from the low, whether ENS will recover depends on continued buying interest and broader market conditions.
Forecasts for ENS indicate significant growth potential over the coming years, with the price projected to reach $107.73 on average by 2029. This implies that reaching $100 is plausible within the next few years, driven by positive market trends and increasing adoption.
Forecasts for ENS indicate significant growth potential over the coming years. However, attaining $500, while attainable, might not happen anytime soon.
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) shows a strong long-term potential based on current predictions. The price is expected to increase significantly over the next several years, with forecasts extending to $268.90 by 2031. This indicates a positive outlook for ENS, supported by ongoing market developments and growing investor interest.
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) community, the team behind eth.box has unveiled a new feature allowing users to seamlessly transform their .eth domain into a live website. This offering comes at no cost, requiring no additional setup or fees, and ensures that the original ENS domain remains untouched. The service provides users with a free .eth.box subdomain, simplifying the process of hosting content under an ENS identity. This development marks a significant step toward broader web3 adoption, making decentralized web publishing more accessible to domain holders within the Ethereum ecosystem.
In September 2025 Ethereum Name Service (ENS) forecast suggests an average price of $23.22 and a maximum price of $23.88. The minimum price for ENS could reach $21.23
|Month
|Minimum Price
|Average Price
|Maximum Price
|September
|$21.23
|$23.88
|$28.16
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) forecast for 2025 suggests an average price of $25.12 and a maximum price of $27.47. The minimum price for ENS could reach $24.02.
|Year
|Minimum Price
|Average Price
|Maximum Price
|2025
|$24.02
|$25.12
|$27.47
|Year
|Minimum price
|Average price
|Maximum price
|2026
|$36.70
|$37.96
|$42.40
|2027
|$51.67
|$53.57
|$64.30
|2028
|$74.41
|$77.09
|$90.31
|2029
|$104.65
|$107.73
|$126.96
|2030
|$154.20
|$159.59
|$180.84
|2031
|$226.14
|$234.12
|$268.90
In 2026, the Ethereum Name Service price prediction is projected to experience significant growth. The maximum forecasted price is $42.40 with an expected average trading price of $37.96 and a minimum of $36.70.
The Ethereum Name Service price forecast for 2027 projects a peak price of $64.30. The average price is projected to stabilize around $53.57, with the minimum price being $51.80.
In 2028, Ethereum Name Service is expected to reach a minimum price of $74.41, a maximum price of $90.31, and an average value of $77.09.
The price of Ethereum Name Service is expected to reach a minimum level of $104.65 in 2029. Traders can expect a maximum level of $126.96 and an average price of $107.73.
Ethereum Name Service’s price for 2030 suggests a minimum of $154.20. According to expert analysis, ENS could reach a maximum possible level of $180.84, and an average price of $159.59.
In 2031, the price of Ethereum Name Service is forecasted to be around a minimum value of $226.14. Ethereum Name Service (ENS) can reach a maximum price of $268.90, and an average trading value of $234.12.Ethereum Name Service price prediction 2025 – 2031
|Firm Name
|2025
|2026
|Coincodex
|$ 16.81
|$34.28
|Digitalcoinprice
|$47.28
|$56.02
Cryptopolitan’s overall Ethereum Name Service price predictions present a promising outlook through 2031. ENS is expected to experience substantial growth, with 2025 projections showing a peak of about $26.66. Also, prices will rise to a maximum of $255.80 by 2031.