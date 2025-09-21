The post Ethereum News: What SharpLink Treasury Buy Means for ETH Price? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent Ethereum news, SharpLink Gaming revealed that it now held 838,150 ETH. The treasury was valued at about $3.75 billion when the ETH price was around $4,483 at the time of writing. A Nasdaq-listed company, SharpLink has undergone tremendous transformation over time as an Ethereum treasury company, becoming one of biggest corporate holders of Ethereum. Analysts said the purchase program began in mid-2024 and included steady weekly acquisitions. The company linked this treasury position to earnings expansion. Reported EPS growth was 98.5% year over year, supported by an unrealized profit of $774.6 million. Ethereum News: SharpLink Treasury Moves and ETH Price Impact As pre recent Ethereum news reports, SharpLink Gaming added to its ETH holdings in increments, as its weekly filings showed additions of 56,900 ETH and 922 ETH in recent periods. Each increase reflected a systematic approach toward reserves rather than a single large allocation. The company also reported $71.6 million in liquid cash at press time. This suggests that management intends to balance exposure to digital assets with fiat reserves. Analysts said the strategy combined traditional treasury discipline with higher-risk positions in Ethereum. SharpLink’s target progress was 83.8% complete. That figure indicated management was close to meeting its disclosed treasury accumulation goal. Market observers said such a large holding could influence supply conditions if sustained. For the broader market, the link between treasury purchases and the ETH price was notable. With SharpLink controlling 0.69% of all Ethereum supply, the company became one of the largest single-entity holders. Analysts said this concentration might affect price discovery during periods of lower liquidity. SharpLink Gaming keeps buying $ETH above $4K! | Source, CryptoBusy, X Analysts Cited Indicators for ETH Price Analysts monitored market indicators around Ethereum during the reporting period. A Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) crossover appeared on charts.… The post Ethereum News: What SharpLink Treasury Buy Means for ETH Price? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent Ethereum news, SharpLink Gaming revealed that it now held 838,150 ETH. The treasury was valued at about $3.75 billion when the ETH price was around $4,483 at the time of writing. A Nasdaq-listed company, SharpLink has undergone tremendous transformation over time as an Ethereum treasury company, becoming one of biggest corporate holders of Ethereum. Analysts said the purchase program began in mid-2024 and included steady weekly acquisitions. The company linked this treasury position to earnings expansion. Reported EPS growth was 98.5% year over year, supported by an unrealized profit of $774.6 million. Ethereum News: SharpLink Treasury Moves and ETH Price Impact As pre recent Ethereum news reports, SharpLink Gaming added to its ETH holdings in increments, as its weekly filings showed additions of 56,900 ETH and 922 ETH in recent periods. Each increase reflected a systematic approach toward reserves rather than a single large allocation. The company also reported $71.6 million in liquid cash at press time. This suggests that management intends to balance exposure to digital assets with fiat reserves. Analysts said the strategy combined traditional treasury discipline with higher-risk positions in Ethereum. SharpLink’s target progress was 83.8% complete. That figure indicated management was close to meeting its disclosed treasury accumulation goal. Market observers said such a large holding could influence supply conditions if sustained. For the broader market, the link between treasury purchases and the ETH price was notable. With SharpLink controlling 0.69% of all Ethereum supply, the company became one of the largest single-entity holders. Analysts said this concentration might affect price discovery during periods of lower liquidity. SharpLink Gaming keeps buying $ETH above $4K! | Source, CryptoBusy, X Analysts Cited Indicators for ETH Price Analysts monitored market indicators around Ethereum during the reporting period. A Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) crossover appeared on charts.…

Ethereum News: What SharpLink Treasury Buy Means for ETH Price?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 19:37
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01741-1.69%
Chainlink
LINK$23.23+0.21%
Ethereum
ETH$4,476.52+0.15%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00555-5.61%

In recent Ethereum news, SharpLink Gaming revealed that it now held 838,150 ETH. The treasury was valued at about $3.75 billion when the ETH price was around $4,483 at the time of writing.

A Nasdaq-listed company, SharpLink has undergone tremendous transformation over time as an Ethereum treasury company, becoming one of biggest corporate holders of Ethereum.

Analysts said the purchase program began in mid-2024 and included steady weekly acquisitions. The company linked this treasury position to earnings expansion.

Reported EPS growth was 98.5% year over year, supported by an unrealized profit of $774.6 million.

As pre recent Ethereum news reports, SharpLink Gaming added to its ETH holdings in increments, as its weekly filings showed additions of 56,900 ETH and 922 ETH in recent periods.

Each increase reflected a systematic approach toward reserves rather than a single large allocation. The company also reported $71.6 million in liquid cash at press time.

This suggests that management intends to balance exposure to digital assets with fiat reserves. Analysts said the strategy combined traditional treasury discipline with higher-risk positions in Ethereum.

SharpLink’s target progress was 83.8% complete. That figure indicated management was close to meeting its disclosed treasury accumulation goal.

Market observers said such a large holding could influence supply conditions if sustained. For the broader market, the link between treasury purchases and the ETH price was notable.

With SharpLink controlling 0.69% of all Ethereum supply, the company became one of the largest single-entity holders.

Analysts said this concentration might affect price discovery during periods of lower liquidity.

SharpLink Gaming keeps buying $ETH above $4K! | Source, CryptoBusy, X

Analysts Cited Indicators for ETH Price

Analysts monitored market indicators around Ethereum during the reporting period. A Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) crossover appeared on charts.

In plain terms, MACD compares short- and long-term averages. A crossover often signals shifting momentum.

Commentators said the crossover coincided with SharpLink’s reported treasury moves. They also noted growing institutional interest in ETH-linked exchange-traded funds.

Combined, these elements suggested conditions that could support a sustained rally. On-chain data at press time showed inflows consistent with institutional buying.

Analysts said this confirmed that interest extended beyond retail traders. Such flows often indicated positioning ahead of potential exchange-traded fund approvals or treasury accumulation from corporate actors.

While the ETH price was around $4,483 at the time of writing, it had fallen 3.88% over the past week and gained 3.88% in the past month.

Over the previous 24 hours, the price rose 0.14%. Analysts said the alignment of technical signals and institutional inflows set the stage for potential volatility.

Outlook as Ethereum Adoption Widens

Ethereum developers prepared protocol upgrades for 2025, including improvements to scaling features.

These changes targeted lower transaction costs and broader adoption of decentralized applications.

Corporate activity, such as SharpLink’s treasury build, indicated that traditional firms were incorporating tokens into balance sheets.

Analysts said this marked a shift from earlier years, when most institutional activity focused on Bitcoin.

At press time, the ETH treasury strategy positioned SharpLink among a small group of listed companies using tokens as reserves.

Observers said the case would likely be tracked alongside regulatory decisions on ETH exchange-traded products.

The combination of treasury actions, institutional demand, and network upgrades formed the context for Ethereum’s 2025 outlook.

Analysts said these elements, if sustained, could shape market structure and influence liquidity conditions over the next quarters.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/21/ethereum-news-what-sharplink-treasury-buy-means-for-eth-price/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SEC Greenlights Generic Listing Standards, Paving Faster Path for Crypto ETPs

SEC Greenlights Generic Listing Standards, Paving Faster Path for Crypto ETPs

TLDR: SEC approves generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares on Nasdaq, CBOE, and NYSE. New rules remove the need for separate filings, speeding up crypto ETP listings and reducing delays. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and bitcoin options contracts cleared for listing under updated framework. Experts say more work remains before all crypto ETPs [...] The post SEC Greenlights Generic Listing Standards, Paving Faster Path for Crypto ETPs appeared first on Blockonomi.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005208+4.59%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08861+2.09%
Capverse
CAP$0.14986-1.10%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 13:37
Share
Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

The post Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways A Bitcoin-themed tram is running in Milan, Italy, promoting the upcoming Lugano Plan B Forum. The tram features notable Bitcoin branding as it traverses the city, serving as a public promotion of cryptocurrency adoption. A Bitcoin-themed tram has been revealed by Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino as operating in Milan, Italy, promoting the upcoming Lugano Plan B Forum and highlighting the region’s growing embrace of digital assets. The tram features Bitcoin branding and imagery as it travels through the Italian city. Milan has increasingly become a showcase for blockchain-related events and promotions, reflecting Italy’s growing interest in digital assets. Major Italian cities have hosted conferences and industry gatherings that highlight the country’s ambition to play a role in Europe’s digital asset ecosystem. Local adoption of crypto payments has been steadily increasing, supported by Italy’s fintech and innovation agenda. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-themed-tram-lugano-switzerland/
B
B$0.47777-1.56%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0446+0.17%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04351-0.95%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 20:07
Share
NBA Star Lost Bitcoin Password, Wallet Now Worth Millions

NBA Star Lost Bitcoin Password, Wallet Now Worth Millions

NBA player Kevin Durant purchased Bitcoin in 2016 and lost his Coinbase password. During the time in jail, the coins increased exponentially. NBA star Kevin Durant invested in Bitcoin almost ten years ago. The investment has risen to an astronomical value.  Nevertheless, Durant and his agent lost the password to their Coinbase account. This scenario […] The post NBA Star Lost Bitcoin Password, Wallet Now Worth Millions appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02179+16.15%
Starpower
STAR$0.12448+0.34%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00559-4.60%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/21 19:30
Share

Trending News

More

SEC Greenlights Generic Listing Standards, Paving Faster Path for Crypto ETPs

Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

NBA Star Lost Bitcoin Password, Wallet Now Worth Millions

Crypto Price Predictions: ETH, XRP, SOL And A Potential 1000x Meme Coin Going Viral

XRP naar $100 of meer? Analisten schetsen realistisch en onhaalbare scenario’s