Ethereum Opens $2 Million Bug Hunt for Fusaka Upgrade Ahead of Mainnet

By: Coincentral
2025/09/17 03:00
Wink
LIKE$0.010219+0.82%

TLDR

  • Ethereum offers up to $2M in rewards for bugs found in the Fusaka upgrade security audit.
  • The four-week audit contest runs until October 13, with rewards multipliers in the first two weeks.
  • Fusaka focuses on improving Ethereum’s security, throughput, and efficiency with new features like PeerDAS.
  • Ethereum aims for a late 2025 Fusaka upgrade but warns the timeline may slip due to coordination challenges.

The Ethereum Foundation has launched a high-stakes four-week security audit contest for its upcoming network upgrade, Fusaka. The contest aims to identify potential vulnerabilities before the hard fork is implemented, with rewards of up to $2 million for successful bug reports. This initiative is part of the Foundation’s broader push to ensure the robustness of Fusaka before it goes live, possibly as early as the fourth quarter of 2025.

The contest is being hosted on the Sherlock platform, a Web3 security platform, and co-sponsored by Ethereum’s key partners, Gnosis and Lido. The program started on September 15 and will run until October 13. The Ethereum Foundation is offering incentives to encourage early participation, with reward multipliers of 2x in the first week and 1.5x in the second week. This structure aims to attract more auditors and quickly identify vulnerabilities.

Fusaka Upgrade and Key Features

Fusaka, Ethereum’s next major upgrade, bundles multiple Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs) aimed at enhancing security, scalability, and overall network efficiency. The most prominent feature is Peer Data Availability Sampling (PeerDAS), which distributes blob data checks across nodes. This innovation is expected to enhance the network’s capacity for rollups, reduce transaction costs, and improve throughput.

PeerDAS works by allowing nodes to confirm data availability without downloading full data sets. This will ease the workload of validators and improve the network’s efficiency, making Ethereum more suitable for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications and other decentralized applications (dApps). In addition, Fusaka will introduce the EVM Object Format (EOF), which refines the Ethereum Virtual Machine, making smart contract execution more efficient and secure.

Importance of the Audit Contest

The audit contest is critical in ensuring that Fusaka’s features are secure and well-implemented before they reach the mainnet. By involving the community in this process, the Ethereum Foundation hopes to catch potential bugs early, preventing issues that could disrupt the upgrade’s launch.

Bug reports submitted during the contest will be collected and compiled into an official post-mortem report, which will guide future upgrades and protocol improvements.

In addition to the contest, Ethereum’s ongoing Bug Bounty program offers up to $250,000 for reporting more general protocol vulnerabilities. However, the Fusaka-focused contest is specifically aimed at identifying issues related to this particular upgrade, emphasizing Ethereum’s proactive approach to security.

Challenges and Timeline for Fusaka

While Fusaka is expected to launch in late 2025, the Ethereum Foundation has acknowledged that the timeline could slip. Tomasz Stańczak, co-executive director of the Ethereum Foundation, has mentioned that if coordination between teams does not improve, there could be delays.

Some developers believe that certain features, such as the EOF, may need to be deferred if timelines become too tight.

Despite these potential delays, Fusaka remains a highly anticipated upgrade. If successful, it will further solidify Ethereum’s position as a leader in the blockchain space, particularly by improving its scalability and efficiency. As Ethereum continues to attract more decentralized applications and users, upgrades like Fusaka are essential to maintain its competitive edge.

 

The post Ethereum Opens $2 Million Bug Hunt for Fusaka Upgrade Ahead of Mainnet appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Chiliz OG Esports Acquisition: Unleashing a New Era in Fan Tokens

Chiliz OG Esports Acquisition: Unleashing a New Era in Fan Tokens

BitcoinWorld Chiliz OG Esports Acquisition: Unleashing a New Era in Fan Tokens The world of esports and cryptocurrency just got a major jolt! The strategic move by Chiliz OG Esports, a groundbreaking development, sees Chiliz (CHZ) making a significant foray into the competitive gaming landscape. This pivotal moment involves the acquisition of a 51% stake in the renowned esports organization OG Esports, as reported by Decrypt. It’s a clear signal that the convergence of blockchain technology and professional gaming is accelerating, promising exciting new opportunities for fans and stakeholders alike. What Does the Chiliz OG Esports Acquisition Mean for Fan Tokens? This isn’t Chiliz’s first interaction with OG Esports. Back in 2020, OG Esports was a pioneer, becoming the very first esports team to launch its fan token on the Socios platform. This early partnership laid the groundwork for the deeper integration we see today. The OG fan token has already demonstrated impressive growth, recently hitting an all-time high in market capitalization, soaring past the $100 million mark. Currently, the OG fan token is trading robustly. According to CoinMarketCap, it sits at $16.83, reflecting a healthy 10.23% increase. This strong performance underscores the inherent value and appeal of fan tokens, especially when backed by a popular and successful team like OG Esports. The Chiliz OG Esports acquisition will likely amplify this trend, potentially driving further engagement and utility for these innovative digital assets. How Will Chiliz’s Investment Shape the Esports Landscape? Chiliz, through its Socios.com platform, has been at the forefront of fan engagement in sports and esports globally. Acquiring a majority stake in OG Esports is a strategic move designed to deepen its roots within the dynamic esports ecosystem. This isn’t just about a financial investment; it’s about integrating Web3 technologies more intimately into team operations and enhancing fan experiences. Enhanced Fan Engagement: Expect more innovative ways for fans to interact with OG Esports, from voting on minor team decisions to gaining exclusive access and earning unique rewards. New Revenue Streams: The acquisition could unlock novel monetization strategies for OG Esports, leveraging blockchain’s transparency and efficiency. This provides sustainable growth opportunities. Broader Web3 Adoption: This significant move could serve as a blueprint for other esports organizations, encouraging wider adoption of fan tokens and comprehensive blockchain solutions across the industry. The vision behind the Chiliz OG Esports deal extends beyond simple ownership. It aims to create a more immersive and rewarding experience for the global fanbase, solidifying the role of digital assets in modern sports entertainment and community building. What Are the Future Prospects for Fan Tokens in Esports? The success of the OG fan token and the subsequent Chiliz acquisition paint a clear picture: fan tokens are here to stay and poised for significant growth. This development suggests a future where fan tokens are not just collectibles but integral tools for community governance, loyalty programs, and direct, meaningful interaction between teams and their ardent supporters. Consider the compelling potential benefits: Direct Influence: Token holders gain a tangible voice in minor team decisions, fostering a stronger sense of belonging and ownership. Exclusive Perks: Access to VIP events, limited-edition merchandise, and unique digital content can be directly tied to token ownership, rewarding loyalty. Community Building: Fan tokens facilitate a decentralized community where supporters have a shared stake in the team’s success, creating a powerful collective identity. The Chiliz OG Esports partnership is a testament to the evolving dynamics of sports and entertainment, where digital ownership and active community participation are becoming increasingly vital components of the fan experience. Driving Innovation: The Road Ahead for Chiliz and OG Esports This strategic alliance is set to drive significant innovation within both the blockchain and esports sectors. Chiliz’s established expertise in Web3 technology, particularly with fan tokens, combined with OG Esports’ competitive prowess and dedicated global fanbase, creates a powerful synergy. We can anticipate not only new product offerings and enhanced platform features but also potentially groundbreaking integrations that push the boundaries of what’s possible in fan engagement and digital ownership. However, this journey isn’t without its considerations. Integrating blockchain solutions into a traditional esports organization requires careful planning and execution. Ensuring user-friendliness for fans who might be new to crypto, managing tokenomics effectively, and navigating regulatory landscapes will be key challenges. Despite these, the potential for growth and the creation of a truly interactive fan ecosystem is immense. The Chiliz OG Esports partnership aims to overcome these hurdles, setting new industry standards. This is more than just a business transaction; it’s a statement about the future. It highlights the growing importance of decentralized technologies in mainstream industries. The partnership will undoubtedly inspire other teams and organizations to explore similar ventures, further legitimizing fan tokens and blockchain applications in the broader sports entertainment industry. The goal is to create a more direct, transparent, and rewarding relationship between teams and their most passionate supporters. A Compelling Partnership The Chiliz OG Esports acquisition is a landmark event, showcasing the immense potential when innovative blockchain technology meets the passionate world of esports. It reinforces the value of fan tokens as a powerful tool for engagement and community building, while also paving the way for a more interactive and rewarding experience for fans globally. As Chiliz continues to expand its footprint, this partnership stands as a beacon for the future of Web3 in competitive gaming. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is Chiliz (CHZ)? A1: Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain-based platform that powers Socios.com, an app where sports and esports fans can buy fan tokens to engage with their favorite teams and influence club decisions. Q2: What is OG Esports? A2: OG Esports is a highly successful professional esports organization, most notably known for its achievements in Dota 2, having won The International championship multiple times. Q3: What does the 51% acquisition mean? A3: Chiliz acquiring a 51% stake means they now have a majority ownership interest in OG Esports, giving them significant control over the organization’s strategic direction and operations. Q4: How does this acquisition benefit OG fan token holders? A4: The acquisition is expected to deepen the integration of the OG fan token within the team’s ecosystem, potentially leading to more utility, exclusive benefits, and increased value through enhanced fan engagement initiatives and strategic growth. Q5: Will other esports teams follow this trend? A5: This significant move by Chiliz and OG Esports sets a precedent and is likely to encourage other esports organizations to explore similar partnerships and adopt fan token models and Web3 technologies. Share Your Thoughts! What do you think about the exciting Chiliz OG Esports acquisition and its implications for the future of fan tokens and competitive gaming? Share this article on your social media platforms and join the conversation! Let’s discuss how this groundbreaking partnership could reshape the esports world. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the esports fan token market price action. This post Chiliz OG Esports Acquisition: Unleashing a New Era in Fan Tokens first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.16557+11.60%
Threshold
T$0.01676+0.47%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01749+30.61%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 07:25
Share
Asia’s stock rally faces tariff shock as Trump levies bite into earnings

Asia’s stock rally faces tariff shock as Trump levies bite into earnings

Asia’s stock markets are starting to feel the heat as Donald Trump’s tariff hikes begin cutting into corporate profits. Fund giants including T. Rowe Price and Franklin Templeton are warning that companies across the region, especially in South Korea and Taiwan, are more exposed than investors think. Export-heavy industries have enjoyed months of gains, but […]
Threshold
T$0.01676+0.47%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.614+1.11%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08776+2.02%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 08:28
Share
Bitwise files for stablecoin and tokenization ETF

Bitwise files for stablecoin and tokenization ETF

Bitwise files with the SEC to launch a stablecoin & tokenization ETF, the first of its kind in the US.
KIND
KIND$0.01433-41.48%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 07:54
Share

Trending News

More

Chiliz OG Esports Acquisition: Unleashing a New Era in Fan Tokens

Asia’s stock rally faces tariff shock as Trump levies bite into earnings

Bitwise files for stablecoin and tokenization ETF

Fiduciary lawsuits stall Trump's bid to let 401(k)s tap crypto and private equity

The new address spent 6.18 million DAI to buy 2,477 ETH 3 hours ago, or it may be a swing trade