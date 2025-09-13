Ethereum Price Analysis: Is $5K Inevitable as ETH Finally Breaks Out?

Ethereum has finally shaken off weeks of sideways movement, launching into a strong rally. The asset now sits at a decisive resistance band that will determine whether this breakout extends into a larger trend continuation or fades into another consolidation.

Technical Analysis

By Shayan

The Daily Chart

On the daily chart, Ethereum continues to respect its broad ascending channel, with the latest surge carrying price directly into the $4.7K–$4.8K supply zone. This region has acted as a ceiling before, and its overlap with the upper channel boundary amplifies its importance.

A confirmed daily close above this barrier would significantly increase the probability of a retest of the $5K threshold. However, rejection here could trigger a cooling phase back toward the mid-channel zone around $4.4K–$4.2K, an area reinforced by trendline structure and key support for bulls to defend.

The 4-Hour Chart

On the 4-hour chart, Ethereum broke out of its wedge formation with an impulsive rally, driving straight into the $4.7K resistance band. While momentum remains with buyers, the current stall highlights the presence of short-term supply.

From here, Ethereum faces a clear crossroads. A decisive breakout above $4.8K could extend this leg higher toward $5K, while failure to absorb supply at this level would likely lead to a pullback toward $4.4K, where demand will be tested to validate the breakout.

Sentiment Analysis

By Shayan

Ethereum’s latest upswing was fueled by a sharp short squeeze, as clustered leveraged shorts were liquidated once the price broke above local highs. This liquidation cascade created rapid upward momentum, flushing out sellers and clearing liquidity from the upside.

However, the squeeze also left behind a dense liquidity pocket in the $4.5K–$4.4K range, just beneath recent lows. This zone now becomes critical to monitor. If Ethereum stalls at the current resistance cluster, price could gravitate back to this liquidity pool to rebalance and test underlying demand.

In short, Ethereum’s breakout unfolded precisely as anticipated: short pressure unwound into a powerful push higher, but the sustainability of this move now hinges on buyers’ ability to defend reclaimed levels. The next sessions will decide whether Ethereum consolidates strength for a fresh ATH attempt or retraces to absorb fresh liquidity.

The post Ethereum Price Analysis: Is $5K Inevitable as ETH Finally Breaks Out? appeared first on CryptoPotato.