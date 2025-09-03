Ethereum price Crash To $4,081: Why The Bears Are In Charge

By: NewsBTC
2025/09/03 18:00
Ethereum price has seen a lot of decline after hitting an all-time high above $4,900. This move saw the bears push the price back, resisting the campaign to hit $5,000. So far, the bears have remained in control, and it seems that this will be the case for a while, with technicals pointing toward a possible 10% crash that would send the price toward $4,000 again.

Why Ethereum Price Is At Risk

In an update to a previous analysis, Klejdi Cuni has forecasted a further decline for the Ethereum price, with bearish indicators being more prominent. The previous prediction, shared over the weekend, pointed out that the Ethereum price had been breaking down from a bearish triangle pattern. This had suggested a further move toward the $4,300 territory.

True to the forecast, the Ethereum price did indeed fall back, breaking below $4,300 briefly before bouncing again. This comes after the price broke down below the support at $4,490, putting the bears in charge of the Ethereum price once again. With the first part of the forecast fulfilled, then ETH could play out the full prediction from here.

The crypto analyst had previously revealed that he expected the Ethereum price to suffer further drops; first to $4,335, then to $4,215, before finally landing at $4,081. This prediction was reiterated in the updated analysis, showing where the price could be headed next.

Ethereum price

Next on the list for the cryptocurrency is to test the resistance zone around $4,500. This has previously been a level at which the price was beaten back down, suggesting that a similar trend could play out. If the price does get rejected here, then it could signal a continuation of the bearish trend.

The analysis also ties in the performance of the Bitcoin price, which has continued to drive the entire market. So far, the Ethereum price has performed better during the recent market crash. However, if the Bitcoin price were to continue its decline, then the Ethereum price is likely to follow in the same direction. Add in the fact that the situation around the US dollar remains unclear, and the analyst sees a lot of risk during this time.

There is also the possibility of the Ethereum price turning toward the positive once again. This has to do with the resistance at $4,650, serving as a make-or-break level. If the price is rejected from here, then it could mean more declines. However, if ETH bulls are able to reclaim it with strength, then it could serve as a bounce-off point for the next rally.

Ethereum price chart from TradingView.com
