ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Ethereum Price Drops 30% as ETF Outflows and Liquidations Shake the Market appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News ETH price has entered a critical phase after sharp ETF outflows and widespread liquidations drove Ethereum into a deeper correction. The asset’s decline of nearly 30% from its yearly peak has put traders on alert, though accumulating whales and on-chain signals suggest potential recovery zones forming ahead. Major ETH ETF Outflows Add Selling Pressure Over …The post Ethereum Price Drops 30% as ETF Outflows and Liquidations Shake the Market appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News ETH price has entered a critical phase after sharp ETF outflows and widespread liquidations drove Ethereum into a deeper correction. The asset’s decline of nearly 30% from its yearly peak has put traders on alert, though accumulating whales and on-chain signals suggest potential recovery zones forming ahead. Major ETH ETF Outflows Add Selling Pressure Over …

Ethereum Price Drops 30% as ETF Outflows and Liquidations Shake the Market

By: CoinPedia
2025/11/04 21:08
Ethereum
ETH$3,537.83--%
Major
MAJOR$0.10296+2.01%
Ethereum Price

The post Ethereum Price Drops 30% as ETF Outflows and Liquidations Shake the Market appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

ETH price has entered a critical phase after sharp ETF outflows and widespread liquidations drove Ethereum into a deeper correction. The asset’s decline of nearly 30% from its yearly peak has put traders on alert, though accumulating whales and on-chain signals suggest potential recovery zones forming ahead.

Major ETH ETF Outflows Add Selling Pressure

Over the past four active ETF days, all nine ETH ETFs have reportedly been responsible for notable capital outflows, which have weighed heavily on sentiment. Per farside, from October 29th to November 3rd, Ethereum ETFs collectively saw continuous withdrawals, with the most latest single-day outflow of $135.7 million recorded on November 3rd. Where BlackRock sold $81.7 million worth of ETH, amplifying selling pressure across institutional desks.

This institutional retreat has coincided with broader crypto market turbulence, leading to $1.33 billion in total liquidations within a single day. Ethereum alone accounted for $324.96 million of those liquidations, a figure that underscores the market’s fragile state. As a result, ETH price today trades around $3,510, down nearly 2.6% intraday.

How Deep Can ETH Price Fall Before the Next Reversal?

On the Ethereum price chart, this pullback confirms a technical bear market, with prices now nearly 30% below the 2025 peak of $4,955. Despite this weakness, certain long-term investors appear to be taking advantage of the downturn to accumulate.

  • Also Read :
  •   Crypto Market Meltdown: Over $90 Billion Wiped Out in an Hour as Panic Selling Intensifies—What’s Next?
  •   ,

BitMine’s Accumulation Highlights Long-Term Optimism

Even as market conditions worsen, large institutional holders have shown confidence in Ethereum’s long-term fundamentals. BitMine, a major ETH holder, has reportedly added $300 million worth of 82,353 ETH to its reserves, raising its total Ethereum holdings to approximately $11.11 billion holding 3.16 million ETH in total.

This accumulation pattern provides a key contrast to recent ETF outflows, suggesting that while some investors are derisking, others view the current ETH price in USD as a discounted accumulation opportunity. Such activity often reflects strategic positioning for future cycles, particularly if ETH crypto continues to expand its role in staking, DeFi, and tokenization.

How Deep Can ETH Price Fall Before the Next Reversal?

Technically, Ethereum’s nearest support lies around the $3,300-$3,350 zone. A successful defense of this level could form the base for a reversal, potentially enabling a retest of the $4,955 yearly high if momentum strengthens in November. However, failure to hold support could extend the slide toward $2,890, marking deeper retracement levels.

On-Chain Indicators Show a Potential “Opportunity Zone”

According to on-chain data shared via Santiment insights, Ethereum’s 30-day MVRV ratio has dropped to -10.5%, entering what’s described as an “opportunity zone.” Historically, when this metric falls below -10%, ETH price forecast trends suggest accumulation opportunities, often preceding short-term recoveries.

In addition, whale accumulation and retail capitulation remain crucial for triggering the next leg higher. The pattern seen in past cycles reveals that when retail traders panic-sell and whales accumulate, it often sets the stage for a strong rebound.

Thus, while short-term volatility persists, the combination of technical support, institutional accumulation, and favorable on-chain metrics keeps optimism alive for a potential rebound in ETH price in the near term.

FAQs

What is the ETH price prediction for 2025?

As per our Ethereum price forecast 2025, the ETH price could reach a maximum of $9,428.11.

What will Ethereum be in 5 years?

According to our Ethereum Price Prediction 2030, the ETH coin price could reach a maximum of $71,594.69 by 2030.

Is it better to buy Bitcoin or Ethereum?

While Ethereum is trusted for its stout fundamentals, Bitcoin continues to dominate with its widespread adoption.

How much would the price of Ethereum be in 2040?

As per our Ethereum price prediction 2040, Ethereum could reach a maximum price of $4,128,680.

How much will the ETH coin price be in 2050?

By 2050, a single Ethereum price could go as high as $238,189,500.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

New details are starting to emerge for one of the most anticipated altcoin launches of recent times. Here's what's known. Continue Reading: Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement
SphereX
HERE$0.000119--%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/11 00:27
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.1558-1.98%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00014903+4.23%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00
Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

The decentralized finance (DeFi) market is undergoing a major transformation. While speculative tokens once dominated headlines, a new wave of blockchain projects is reshaping the landscape: tokens backed by real-world assets (RWA). As total value locked (TVL) in DeFi continues to rebound, investors are shifting toward projects that combine yield potential with tangible, income-generating assets. […]
Trillions
TRILLIONS$0.0047495+50.83%
Allo
RWA$0.0045-1.16%
Starpower
STAR$0.12215-0.65%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 01:00

Trending News

More

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

BitMine Stock Rises After Tom Lee’s Firm Buys the Dip, Adding $389M in Ethereum

Caldera launches strategic reserve dedicated to ERA tokens, with an initial purchase of 3.9 million tokens

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,584.79
$105,584.79$105,584.79

+0.50%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,537.83
$3,537.83$3,537.83

+0.52%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5385
$2.5385$2.5385

+0.37%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.94
$165.94$165.94

-0.21%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17860
$0.17860$0.17860

-0.35%