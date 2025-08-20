Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH plunges below $4,200 as investors brace for Powell's speech

By: Fxstreet
2025/08/20 04:15
Ethereum
ETH$4,205.63-0.53%
  • Ethereum investors are expecting increased volatility in the short term as Fed Chair Powell's speech at Jackson Hole approaches.
  • A record high in validator queue exits and sustained ETH ETF outflows could also weigh on market sentiment.
  • ETH tested the $4,100 support on Tuesday after its technical indicators hinted at a bearish outlook.

Ethereum extended its decline by 5% on Tuesday, breaching the $4,200 level following a rise in short-term volatility, validator queue exits and institutional outflows. The cautious sentiment shows traders continue to de-risk ahead of Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium on Friday.

Ethereum investors brace for volatility as Powell's speech draws closer

Ethereum dropped below $4,200 on Tuesday, stretching its decline to over 10% since the US Producer Price Index (PPI) inflation data for July rocked the market last Thursday. During the period, Ethereum has seen long liquidations of over $1.1 billion, per CryptoQuant's data, a demonstration of de-risking ahead of Powell's speech on Friday.

"Traders are bracing for a volatile end to August, with all eyes on Jackson Hole," noted Nick Forster, founder of crypto options platform Derive, in a Tuesday note.

He highlighted that near-term (7-day) ETH implied volatility (IV) on Derive rose from 68% to 73% on Monday, while that of the 30-day IV remains fairly muted. "[It's a] sign that markets expect heightened volatility in the immediate term," Forster added.

ETH 7-day IV (Red) vs 30-day IV (Blue). Source: Derive, Amberdata

The higher-than-expected inflation data last week sent market participants' expectations of a rate cut at the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in September plunging below 90% and falling to 82% on Tuesday, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. While investors still lean toward a rate cut, the drop signifies cautious sentiment is gradually setting in.

"If Powell signals a continued hawkish stance, we could see a rapid correction in digital assets, particularly for BTC and ETH," said Forster. On the other hand, a dovish stance could lift the market. The probability of ETH declining to $4,000 by the end of September has spiked from 45% to 60% on Derive, he added.

A similar sentiment is evident on-chain, where Ethereum's validator exit queue has surged to a record high of 927,000 ETH, per data from Validatorqueue.com. Validator exit queue shows the number of coins waiting to leave transaction validation responsibilities. While some of these coins may not go toward profit-taking, high exits during a price correction often negatively affect market sentiment.

Meanwhile, US spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) registered net outflows of $196.6 million on Monday — its second largest since launching last July, per SoSoValue data.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH technical indicators on verge of flipping bearish

Ethereum is testing the $4,100 support after declining below the 14-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), marking a sharp turnaround from its uptrend over a week ago.

ETH/USDT daily chart

If ETH declines below $4,100, it could find support at the 78.6% Fibonacci Retracement level near $4,000, just above a key descending trendline. A failure to hold the $4,000 psychological level and the descending trendline could send ETH toward $3,500.

However, a bounce off these support levels could see ETH tackle the $4,500 resistance.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) are on the verge of declining below their neutral levels, a move that could accelerate bearish momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) also highlights a potential trend shift toward the bearish side, after crossing below its signal line, with its histogram bars flipping to red.

A daily candlestick above $4,500 will invalidate the bearish outlook and potentially send ETH to test its all-time high resistance at $4,868.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

The number of 10M speed disks has increased, and Believe ecosystem has generally increased
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1158-0.08%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002205+10.25%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008802-0.15%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 09:58
Share
Ethereum Dip Triggers Million-Dollar Losses for Traders

Ethereum Dip Triggers Million-Dollar Losses for Traders

The post Ethereum Dip Triggers Million-Dollar Losses for Traders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) extended its downward trend today, leading to widespread liquidations and millions in losses for crypto traders.  This comes amid a broader decline in the crypto market. Major cryptocurrencies are continuing to suffer losses, and today is no exception. Ethereum’s Market Correction Hits Traders Hard BeInCrypto Markets data showed that ETH has slipped 7.3% since the beginning of the week. This dip follows the second-largest cryptocurrency’s rise to multi-year highs. Ethereum’s value has decreased 1.54% over the past day alone. At the time of writing, it was trading at $4,166. Ethereum (ETH) Price Performance. Source: BeInCrypto Markets While corrections are typical, they proved costly for those who wagered on the market moving upwards. CoinGlass data revealed total liquidations reached $486.6 million over the past 24 hours.  This figure reflected the liquidation of 136,855 traders. Ethereum bore the brunt of the market drop, with $196.8 million in positions liquidated. Of this, $155.15 million came from long positions. Lookonchain, a blockchain analytics firm, recently spotlighted a trader who profited millions by going long on Ethereum, only to see nearly all those gains wiped out within two days. The trader began with a $125,000 deposit into Hyperliquid four months ago. He strategically entered long positions on ETH across two accounts. The trader used his profits to boost his position to 66,749 ETH. With this strategy, his total equity surged from $125,000  to an impressive $29.6 million. Furthermore, earlier this week, this trader closed all 66,749 ETH long positions, securing a profit of $6.86 million.  However, amid the recent market crash, the trader re-entered the ETH market but was ultimately liquidated, losing $6.22 million in the process. “Starting with just $125,000, he grew his accounts to $6.99 million (peaking $43 million+). Now only $771,000 remains—4 months of gains nearly wiped out in just…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021883-0.11%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02716-1.27%
Multichain
MULTI$0.08551+0.22%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 14:21
Share
Discover Pasino Online Casino – A Leader in Crypto Gambling

Discover Pasino Online Casino – A Leader in Crypto Gambling

The post Discover Pasino Online Casino – A Leader in Crypto Gambling appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Most online casinos offer limited payment options, long withdrawal times, and unclear game fairness. These factors create unnecessary friction for users who expect faster and more secure solutions. Pasino Casino addresses these challenges directly. With a crypto-native infrastructure, instant withdrawals, and verifiable game fairness, it delivers a streamlined gambling experience aligned with modern user expectations. Registration is fast, onboarding is simple, and the platform offers thousands of games across multiple categories. This platform was developed to meet the growing demand for transparent, crypto-powered gambling without sacrificing variety, speed, or user control. Experience Seamless Access and Game Integrity on Pasino Pasino, a renowned crypto casino, eliminates the barriers commonly associated with online gambling platforms.  The registration process is immediate, requiring only an email address and password. No identification documents are needed, and users gain full access to games, bonuses, and crypto transactions from the start. Every game on the platform operates on a provably fair system. Users can verify outcomes independently using blockchain-based mechanisms, ensuring each result is transparent and secure. This system applies across categories, from slots to Pasino Originals. What Makes Pasino a Leading Crypto Gambling Platform Several key components distinguish Pasino Casino from other operators in the market. Its infrastructure, user accessibility, and approach to transparency contribute to its position as a trusted platform among crypto casino users. Over 3,000 Games Available Across Genres Pasino offers a diverse selection of more than 3,000 games. These include slot machines from well-established providers, live dealer tables such as roulette and blackjack, and Pasino’s own original games like Crash, Dice, and HiLo. Each game is built to meet both performance and fairness standards. Users can also test the platform using GEMs, Pasino’s internal demo credit, which allows them to try games before making a deposit. Instant Crypto Deposits and Withdrawals Deposits…
Gems
GEMS$0.13874-6.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10015+0.04%
KlayDice
DICE$0.00303-0.09%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 14:35
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

Ethereum Dip Triggers Million-Dollar Losses for Traders

Discover Pasino Online Casino – A Leader in Crypto Gambling

Paul Atkins says the SEC will launch the President’s Digital Assets Group soon

XRP Price Forecast: Whales offload 460 million tokens as price tumbles 6%