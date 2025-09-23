Ethereum Price Outlook, Pi Network News and the Meme Coin Dubbed ‘SHIB 2.0’

Ethereum price is showing resilience in 2025, Pi Network news is reigniting debates around adoption, and Layer Brett is stealing the spotlight as the meme coin is already being dubbed SHIB 2.0. Each of these projects is driving a very different narrative, and together they’re shaping how traders position themselves for the next wave of crypto action.

But the new meme coin is leading the pack, as it offers a mega presale, massive rewards, and the ability to merge meme and utility.

Ethereum Price: The Bedrock Play

Ethereum continues to prove why it’s the backbone of crypto. The Ethereum price has remained steady despite volatility across the broader market, and ETH’s upgrades are pushing it further toward scalability and lower costs. That makes it the go-to chain for DeFi, NFTs, and tokenization.

For investors, ETH is the fortress coin. It might not promise a 100x moonshot, but Ethereum price forecasts suggest steady growth into 2025 as adoption widens. Whales keep stacking, institutions lean on it, and retail investors see it as a safe bag while chasing wilder plays elsewhere.

Pi Network News: Waiting for Liftoff

PI continues to make waves, with the latest Pi Network news fueling speculation about its listing on the biggest exchanges. Built around a mobile-first mining model, PI has created one of the largest grassroots communities in the industry. Millions of users have been mining tokens through an app, patiently waiting for liquidity and broader access.

The big question is when PI will finally hit tier-1 exchanges? If and when that happens, the hype machine could go into overdrive. With such a massive existing user base, Pi Network’s first major listing could spark a frenzy, but for now, it’s still a waiting game.

Layer Brett: SHIB 2.0 With Extra Fuel

Here’s where things get spicy. Layer Brett is already being dubbed SHIB 2.0, but it’s not just another meme coin riding a joke. Built on Ethereum as a Layer 2, it brings speed, cheap transactions, and serious DeFi muscle — while still carrying the meme appeal that draws in degens like moths to a flame.

The presale is where the frenzy is exploding. Tokens are going for just $0.0058, and early buyers are still locking in rewards north of 650% APY. The catch? Those rates are falling every day as more traders pile in, scrambling to secure a piece before the rewards shrink. Add a $1 million giveaway to the mix, plus no KYC requirements, and you’ve got full-throttle decentralization with a side of FOMO.

Unlike SHIB in its early days, Layer Brett isn’t pure hype. It blends meme culture with actual functionality in DeFi and Web3, which explains why its presale stages are flying faster than the team even planned for. Traders aren’t just curious, they’re racing each other to load up on LBRETT before the rocket fuel runs out.

Which Play Wins Out?

Ethereum price stability keeps ETH as the backbone of the market, PI news is brewing anticipation for a major debut, and Layer Brett is cranking up FOMO with its SHIB 2.0 narrative. Each offers a different kind of bet: safe growth, speculative potential, or a meme-powered moonshot with real utility.

If SHIB’s run taught us anything, it’s that timing and hype can change lives overnight. And right now, Layer Brett is giving off the same electricity — only this time with actual tech behind the memes, and in presale.

The post Ethereum Price Outlook, Pi Network News and the Meme Coin Dubbed ‘SHIB 2.0’ appeared first on Blockonomi.