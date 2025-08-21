Ethereum price prediction: 3 Signs ETH may rally to $4,800

With Ethereum hovering above $4,200 and aiming for new highs, bulls are once again in control. ETF inflows, improved technicals, and shifting market dynamics suggest a further leg higher. Investors can expect a surge to $4,800 if the upside momentum sustains.
Let’s discuss the key factors why Ethereum (ETH) can rally to $4,800 and possibly go to an all-time high as well, in this Ethereum price prediction.
Flows continue to be a major bull driver following the eight days of robust net inflows into U.S. spot ETH ETFs. In addition, since spring, cumulative net inflows have increased into the tens of billions, demonstrating persistent institutional interest.
Holding above $4,450 retains attention on $4,700–$4,800, just shy of the last ATH (~$4,878). ETH regained the $4,450–$4,550 supply region and ended the week at a 4-year high. The first support is between $4,000 and $4,150.
Capital is shifting into majors as BTC supremacy declines; ETH leadership is evident in the ETH/BTC ratio reaching 2025 highs in tandem with ETF demand. That mix historically accompanies upside extensions in ETH.
The path of least resistance is a break toward $4,700–$4,800 shortly if $4,450–$4,550 maintains as support and ETF net inflows resume following short outliers. This opinion would be weakened, and a deeper retest would be possible if the daily close dropped back below $4,150.