Ethereum Price Prediction: $5K Target By October Fueled by Institutional Demand

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 19:35
RealLink
REAL$0.06466+0.43%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09598+1.26%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002916+5.27%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00179+2.52%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01533+6.16%
Crypto News
  • 13 September 2025
  • |
  • 14:29

Traders are asking what the Ethereum price prediction is for October? Can Ethereum (ETH) hit $5000 this year?

Despite hitting its all-time high of $4,953.73 on August 24 (just a few weeks ago!), analysts believe renewed institutional demand can push ETH to new all-time highs.

One other important reason why this could happen is the growing interest in Layer Brett (LBRETT), the ERC-20 memecoin that has done over $3.5 million in presale!

Ethereum Price Prediction: institutional demand to drive $5k target by October

The Ethereum chain supports dozens of well-performing DeFi tokens, and with the Layer 2 upgrade, more developers are building on Ethereum. Several important events are happening in Ethereum that have catalyzed interest in the token. These include growing stablecoin liquidity, network upgrades, and SEC legitimacy.

Ethereum’s stablecoin liquidity recently crossed $163 billion as DeFi growth spurred staking on the network. Ethereum Layer 2 Tokens like Layer Brett that are in presale are contributing to that figure, and this is driving a reaction around the $4500 resistance level.

The ETH price is seeing positive sentiment following SEC Chairman Paul Atkins’ OECD speech, where he confirmed Bitcoin and Ethereum as non-securities. This has granted Ethereum legitimacy as a reserve asset and will drive institutional adoption globally. Based on the Ethereum price prediction, these events could provide the thrust for ETH to rally.

The Ethereum network is posting strong fundamentals in DeFi, real-world assets, and on-chain activities. This is the best time on the blockchain for Layer Brett (LBRETT) to go viral, given its utility value.

Layer Brett: building on Ethereum Layer 2

LBRETT is one of the top altcoins on Ethereum right now that is bringing real-life utility to memecoins. With LBRETT, traders enjoy high-speed, low-cost transactions and can build scalable solutions on the most secure smart contract blockchain. LBRETT brings in a new era of memecoin energy woven with tech-backed utility.

Early holders are on course to earn up to 750% APY on LBRETT by staking their tokens immediately after purchase (before the price increases). The Layer Brett ecosystem is designed for speed and seamless integration, so holders can buy LBRETT by swapping USDT or ETH. The token is decentralized, so traders enjoy full control without KYC issues.

The Ethereum ecosystem is expanding, and Layer 2s will process over $10 trillion annually by 2027. This is valid based on the Ethereum price prediction and ecosystem forecasts. LBRETT will be there, driving scalability through faster transactions, community-focused meme power, and offchain processing.

Why LBRETT can 25x

A close look at Layer Brett (LBRETT) tokenomics shows why this is easily a 25x token! The supply is capped at 10 billion and will quickly become scarce (as a memecoin!). 30% of that is allocated for resale, 25% is for staking rewards, while the Layer Brett community will receive up to 3.5% as incentives to build and scale solutions using LBRETT.

But that’s not all! LBRETT is bringing utility to the memecoin ecosystem like never before; think viral memecoins like PEPE merging with a utility token like ETH. Through gamified staking, NFT integrations, and incentivized activities, Layer Brett will reward holders with value that drives prices higher.

Conclusion

The Ethereum price prediction says that ETH could rally this month; what better way to ride the wave than to secure a position on Layer Brett, the memecoin built on Ethereum Layer 2. Join the ongoing $1 million giveaway when you join the presale! BUY LBRETT for $0.0055 before the price skyrockets.

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/ethereum-price-prediction-5k-target-by-october-fueled-by-institutional-demand-but-this-eth-token-could-25x/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 2, 2025 – Judge Greenlights Celsius’s $4B Showdown With Tether

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 2, 2025 – Judge Greenlights Celsius’s $4B Showdown With Tether

The crypto news feed shows mixed signals today, with the crypto market cap falling 3.2%. Bitcoin is down 1% in the past 24 hours, trading just above $106,000, while Ethereum has also lost some ground but still stands above $2,400. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Capverse
CAP$0.1474+2.40%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/02 12:08
Share
Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – 12 September 2025 — Fableration, the decentralised publishing platform built to dismantle the broken economics of storytelling, officially announced its formation today at the State Library of Victoria. Built to empower writers, elevate publishers, and reward readers, Fableration gives all participants a role in shaping a fair, transparent, and transformative creative economy. […] The post Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01824-1.08%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 20:22
Share
The Cyberspace Administration of China publicly solicits opinions: Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments

The Cyberspace Administration of China publicly solicits opinions: Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments

PANews reported on September 13 that according to a report by Meijing.com, in order to promote and standardize the promotion and application of electronic documents, improve the level of digitalization of goods trade and transportation, reduce logistics costs across society, protect the legitimate rights and interests of parties involved in electronic document activities, and safeguard national security and social public interests, the Cyberspace Administration of China, in conjunction with relevant departments, has drafted the "Regulations on Promoting and Standardizing the Application of Electronic Documents (Draft for Comment)" in accordance with relevant laws and regulations. The draft is now open for public comment. It mentions encouraging institutions and enterprises in the fields of goods trade, logistics, finance, etc. to recognize and use electronic documents when conducting business, improve the level of digitalization of business applications, and promote quality and efficiency improvements in the industry. Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments based on the characteristics of electronic documents, in compliance with laws and regulations and with controllable risks, and to actively and steadily innovate financial products and service models.
CROSS
CROSS$0.24376+0.30%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016791+4.07%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06533+2.67%
Share
PANews2025/09/13 20:13
Share

Trending News

More

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 2, 2025 – Judge Greenlights Celsius’s $4B Showdown With Tether

Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

The Cyberspace Administration of China publicly solicits opinions: Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments

TON Strategy Company Announces Buybacks, Share Price Falls 7.5%

BTC Dominance Plunges: Is an Altcoin Season Imminent?