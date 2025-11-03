Ethereum Price Prediction: Analysts See Short-Term Dip Before Layer-2 Tokens Rally, Remittix Set to Lead Gains

Ethereum has experienced yet another failed breakout and a fast pullback that shook short-term traders. The market watchers now wonder about the Ethereum price prediction for November. They are curious to see whether the price builds support above key levels and hands the baton to Layer 2 tokens for the next leg. On the other hand, analysts are talking about how Remittix (RTX) could lead to gains as a payments-first altcoin with clear product progress.

Ethereum Price Prediction: Is a Rebound Possible

Ethereum trades near $3,870 and recent action shows heavy volume into resistance and quick profit-taking that sent the price lower. In most Ethereum price prediction playbooks, that is what a failed breakout looks like. Bulls now want a clean base that forms above prior demand before any push toward the old highs. If spot flows firm and fear cools, a steady grind higher can follow rather than a sharp reversal.

If the seller’s force closes below nearby supports, the tape can test deeper areas before any recovery. Even so, the common Ethereum price prediction for late 2025 keeps the long-term trend intact as long as buyers defend higher lows. The swing that matters is whether price can reclaim control above four thousand and hold it on daily closes.

Remittix (RTX): Utility Rail Set To Lead Gains

Remittix is a PayFi project that turns crypto into everyday payments. It lets people send crypto to real bank accounts in more than 30 countries with real time FX. This utility story is why some analysts expect RTX to lead gains when risk returns. It plays into the same network effects that help Ethereum, but it focuses on payments that users understand.

The current project figures show over 682 million tokens sold, over $27.8 million raised and a price near $0.1166. The team is verified by CertiK and ranked at the top for pre-launch tokens. There is a 15% USDT referral paid daily and a $250,000 giveaway to grow the base.

Four reasons RTX stands out;

Users can send crypto to real bank accounts in minutes across more than thirty countries.

The product puts utility first and aims to power real transaction volume across borders.

The stack is audited by CertiK, which supports trust for new users and partners.

Global payout rails are already integrated and still expanding with new corridors.

Where This Leaves November’s Playbook

The near-term Ethereum price prediction leans toward a base build after a sharp rejection. Hold above four thousand with rising spot demand and the door opens to four thousand seven hundred into strength. If support fails, expect a patient reset before flows return. In either case, watch Layer 2 names and Remittix for leadership once the tape steadies, since clear utility and lower costs often guide the next leg higher.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/analysts-see-short-term-dip-before-layer-2-tokens-rally-remittix-set-to-lead-gains/