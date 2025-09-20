The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ‘Breakout Incoming’ as Stablecoin Supply Surges? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In an important Ethereum news update, even as September is shaping up to be the most pivotal month for Ethereum, price analysis and prediction for ETH indicate a breakout on the horizon. In an ecosystem fueled by institutional liquidity and relentless innovation, the world’s leading smart contract platform just smashed through another milestone. Stablecoin supply on the Ethereum network has soared to a new all-time high, now eclipsing $170 billion according to Token Terminal. Source | Token Terminal on X As USDT, USDC, and rising newcomers like Ethena feed unprecedented network demand, technical signals and fundamental drivers are hinting at a fresh ETH price breakout on the horizon. Stablecoins: Rocket Fuel for Ethereum Price Stablecoins aren’t just plumbing for DeFi, they’re the Ethereum network’s lifeblood. In Ethereum news this September, the stablecoin supply climbed above a massive $170 billion. That marks not only a historic record but an unmistakable vote of confidence from both crypto-native users and heavyweight institutions alike. USDT and USDC continue to dominate, and USDC usage on Ethereum hit an all-time high in August as well, with a supple of over $1.1 trillion. Next-generation protocols and real-world asset projects are also swelling the ranks, doubling total supply year-over-year. Other blockchains, like Tron and Solana, have made inroads, but Ethereum’s grip on stablecoin market share remains unmatched, hovering around 70%. The platform’s inclusion of tokenized commodities is also surging, with $2.4 billion in gold and a lion’s share of tokenized US Treasuries now living on Ethereum. This liquidity fountain has become the launchpad for DeFi, trading, and real-world asset tokenization Ethereum Price Prediction: Technical Indicators Point to Breakout Against this backdrop of swelling liquidity, Ethereum’s technicals have started flashing green. After meandering in a sideways holding pattern throughout late August and early September, ETH broke to gain upside… The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ‘Breakout Incoming’ as Stablecoin Supply Surges? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In an important Ethereum news update, even as September is shaping up to be the most pivotal month for Ethereum, price analysis and prediction for ETH indicate a breakout on the horizon. In an ecosystem fueled by institutional liquidity and relentless innovation, the world’s leading smart contract platform just smashed through another milestone. Stablecoin supply on the Ethereum network has soared to a new all-time high, now eclipsing $170 billion according to Token Terminal. Source | Token Terminal on X As USDT, USDC, and rising newcomers like Ethena feed unprecedented network demand, technical signals and fundamental drivers are hinting at a fresh ETH price breakout on the horizon. Stablecoins: Rocket Fuel for Ethereum Price Stablecoins aren’t just plumbing for DeFi, they’re the Ethereum network’s lifeblood. In Ethereum news this September, the stablecoin supply climbed above a massive $170 billion. That marks not only a historic record but an unmistakable vote of confidence from both crypto-native users and heavyweight institutions alike. USDT and USDC continue to dominate, and USDC usage on Ethereum hit an all-time high in August as well, with a supple of over $1.1 trillion. Next-generation protocols and real-world asset projects are also swelling the ranks, doubling total supply year-over-year. Other blockchains, like Tron and Solana, have made inroads, but Ethereum’s grip on stablecoin market share remains unmatched, hovering around 70%. The platform’s inclusion of tokenized commodities is also surging, with $2.4 billion in gold and a lion’s share of tokenized US Treasuries now living on Ethereum. This liquidity fountain has become the launchpad for DeFi, trading, and real-world asset tokenization Ethereum Price Prediction: Technical Indicators Point to Breakout Against this backdrop of swelling liquidity, Ethereum’s technicals have started flashing green. After meandering in a sideways holding pattern throughout late August and early September, ETH broke to gain upside…

Ethereum Price Prediction: ‘Breakout Incoming’ as Stablecoin Supply Surges?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 02:49
1
1$0.011112-15.65%
Threshold
T$0.01674-1.18%
RealLink
REAL$0.06331-2.19%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993-0.01%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001872-8.32%

In an important Ethereum news update, even as September is shaping up to be the most pivotal month for Ethereum, price analysis and prediction for ETH indicate a breakout on the horizon.

In an ecosystem fueled by institutional liquidity and relentless innovation, the world’s leading smart contract platform just smashed through another milestone.

Stablecoin supply on the Ethereum network has soared to a new all-time high, now eclipsing $170 billion according to Token Terminal.

Source | Token Terminal on X

As USDT, USDC, and rising newcomers like Ethena feed unprecedented network demand, technical signals and fundamental drivers are hinting at a fresh ETH price breakout on the horizon.

Stablecoins: Rocket Fuel for Ethereum Price

Stablecoins aren’t just plumbing for DeFi, they’re the Ethereum network’s lifeblood. In Ethereum news this September, the stablecoin supply climbed above a massive $170 billion.

That marks not only a historic record but an unmistakable vote of confidence from both crypto-native users and heavyweight institutions alike.

USDT and USDC continue to dominate, and USDC usage on Ethereum hit an all-time high in August as well, with a supple of over $1.1 trillion.

Next-generation protocols and real-world asset projects are also swelling the ranks, doubling total supply year-over-year.

Other blockchains, like Tron and Solana, have made inroads, but Ethereum’s grip on stablecoin market share remains unmatched, hovering around 70%.

The platform’s inclusion of tokenized commodities is also surging, with $2.4 billion in gold and a lion’s share of tokenized US Treasuries now living on Ethereum.

This liquidity fountain has become the launchpad for DeFi, trading, and real-world asset tokenization

Ethereum Price Prediction: Technical Indicators Point to Breakout

Against this backdrop of swelling liquidity, Ethereum’s technicals have started flashing green.

After meandering in a sideways holding pattern throughout late August and early September, ETH broke to gain upside on September 12.

Support is now holding at critical levels, with buyers stepping in at every dip. Altcoin trader Crypto GEMs enthused when analyzing the ETH price chat:

Source | Crypto GEMs on X

Crypto Rover simply posted:

Lower wicks and consistent daily transaction volumes, a whopping 1.66 million, according to recent data, demonstrate that the network’s underlying demand is strong.

More liquidity means deeper DeFi markets, higher trading activity, and stronger ETH price support.

Institutions Fuel the Next Leg Up

Institutional flows are no longer a pipe dream; they’re pouring in. Fidelity, one of the world’s largest asset managers, snapped up 34,740 ETH (about $159.4 million) for its spot Ethereum ETF yesterday.

That’s the clearest signal yet that mainstream finance is not merely dabbling: they’re building exposure with significant capital allocations.

This isn’t a one-off, either. Since the introduction of spot Ethereum ETFs, cumulative inflows have exceeded $1 billion, with large asset managers like BlackRock and Fidelity feeling out the market with increasing conviction.

Moreover, in recent recent Ethereum news, negative trends in crypto ETFs, particularly for Ethereum, dominated early September headlines.

Yet, the past week delivered a surprise as outflows flipped to inflows, signaling a sentiment shift.

On September 10, Ethereum ETFs posted $171 million in net positive flows led by BlackRock and Fidelity, as Eth price reclaimed the $4,400 mark.

Ethereum ETFs also turned a corner after last week’s redemptions. The rebound came as the Federal Reserve cut rates for the first time this year, sparking risk-on appetites and fresh demand for digital assets.

Ethereum Price Prediction: Fundamentals Align for Ethereum’s Moment

Ethereum’s combination of record stablecoin supply, technical breakout signals, and continued institutional flows has rarely looked stronger.

The network’s $90 billion in total value locked and dominance across tokenized assets lay a solid foundation, while ETF inflows and active addresses confirm renewed on-chain engagement.

Will this be the breakout moment ETH bulls have been waiting for? The pieces are stacking up.

If Ethereum can hold support and ETF demand keeps building, there’s every reason to believe that its next move won’t just be another rally, but the start of something even bigger.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/19/ethereum-price-prediction-breakout-incoming-as-stablecoin-supply-surges/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale launched its Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC), the first product to track the five top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA).
Solana
SOL$237.99-3.35%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,494.34-1.27%
XRP
XRP$2.9911-2.08%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/20 06:40
Share
Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

PANews reported on September 20th that Faraday Future announced a strategic investment of $41 million in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) through a private equity (PIPE) transaction, with the intention of launching cryptocurrency and Web3-related businesses. Following the completion of the necessary shareholder approval process, QLGN is expected to change its name to CXC10 and focus on its three growth engines: cryptocurrency and Web3 ecosystem development. The PIPE financing round was led by Faraday Future and its founder and global co-CEO, Jia Yueting, with participation from blockchain technology company SIGN Foundation. FF President Wang Jianjun also participated in the round. Faraday Future has agreed to invest approximately $30 million in QLGN at an effective price of $2.246 per share, subject to closing conditions, representing approximately 55% of QLGN's outstanding common stock. In addition, Jia Yueting plans to personally invest approximately $4 million, representing approximately 7% of QLGN's common stock. Jia Yueting has also agreed to a voluntary two-year lock-up period on his personal investment. Upon completion of the transaction, Jia Yueting will serve as QLGN's Chief Advisor, Wang Jianjun will be appointed Co-CEO of QLGN, and FF CFO Koti Meka will be appointed CFO.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00184951-5.98%
Sign
SIGN$0.08354+5.85%
Octavia
VIA$0.0152-0.65%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:13
Share
Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Logitech G PLAY 2025 is a live-streamed global gaming event that brings together press, partners, creators, and fans to explore the future of gaming. The array of products and experiences included major innovations across PC and console gaming, esports, sim racing, and streaming tools, along with partnerships with McLaren Racing, NVIDIA and more.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.15971-4.82%
Gravity
G$0.01102-4.09%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04368-5.78%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/18 05:42
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

DOGE ETF Hype Fades as Whales Sell and Traders Await Decline

RWA Sector Gains Attention as Blockchain Meets Real Estate