Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Could Slip Below $4,000 as Whales Diversify Into New L2 Token

The crypto market has been restless, with ETH holding just above $4,100 but struggling to build momentum. Many traders are watching closely as whale wallets quietly diversify into alternatives.

One project grabbing attention is Layer Brett ($LBRETT), a new memecoin on Ethereum Layer 2 that’s already raised around $4,000,000 in its ongoing crypto presale. Priced at just $0.0058 with staking rewards of about 630% APY, it’s being hyped as the next 100x meme token heading into the 2025 crypto bull run.

How past meme tokens fell short

Previous meme projects like Shiba Inu, Pepe, and the original Brett made plenty of noise, but they struggled with slow networks and little real utility. The old Brett, tied to Base, couldn’t keep up with serious demand. Layer Brett, however, is built differently. With Ethereum Layer 2 infrastructure, $LBRETT supports lightning-fast, low-fee transactions and lets buyers stake tokens in seconds through MetaMask or Trust Wallet.

That’s why many investors believe ETH whales shifting funds into $LBRETT isn’t just hype, it’s a calculated move into a project that actually blends meme power with scalable blockchain tech.

Why Layer 2 gives Layer Brett the edge

So what makes this launch stand out? It’s simple. Unlike traditional meme tokens that live and die on community energy, Layer Brett is designed as a Layer 2 crypto platform. Fees are almost zero, just a fraction of a cent per transaction, while its staking design rewards early participants with huge payouts.

The ecosystem isn’t stopping there. Plans include NFT tie-ins, gamified staking, and seamless bridging to other chains, making it more than a one-dimensional meme coin. Tokenomics also look structured, with a 10 billion total supply and allocations that leave plenty of upside for early adopters.

Market sentiment and whale moves

Momentum around $LBRETT is growing fast. Social platforms like Telegram and X are filling with new community members, and word of the $1 million giveaway is driving extra buzz. Meanwhile, large wallets are reported to be trimming ETH positions to buy into presale allocations, fueling the idea that this is the next low-cap crypto gem worth chasing.

For many, this shift highlights frustration with ETH’s slower pace. While Ethereum remains a backbone of DeFi and smart contracts, whales know that the type of explosive growth investors crave is more likely to come from smaller projects in presale stages.

Ethereum price prediction and the $LBRETT effect

Looking at charts, the short-term Ethereum price prediction suggests that ETH could test $3,850 support if selling continues. Analysts note a 12% slide in the past month as investors hedge into newer assets. Medium term, ETH still has upside if institutional flows return, but the narrative of whales exploring alternatives can weigh on sentiment.

On the flip side, $LBRETT’s presale shows no signs of slowing. With nearly $4,000,000 already raised, buyers locking in approx. 630% APY, and an entry price of $0.0058, it’s emerging on ‘top gainer’ watchlists before even hitting exchanges. Some speculate it could rival the best meme coins of the past cycle if adoption keeps building.

The takeaway for early movers

ETH remains essential for stability, but it’s unlikely to deliver the 100x returns that many traders chase. That’s where Layer Brett is gaining momentum. With Ethereum Layer 2 scalability, ultra-low fees, staking rewards of around 630% APY, and a presale price of just $0.0058, it’s becoming the breakout story of 2025.

The presale clock is ticking, and with around $4,000,000 already raised, early buyers are positioning before the next stage.

