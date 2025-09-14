Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Eyes $5,000 And New Highs As Altcoins Like Layer Brett Steal The Limelight

By: Coindoo
2025/09/14 20:30
Wink
LIKE$0.010597-5.05%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5435-4.19%
Ethereum
ETH$4,587.34-2.26%

Analysts are watching closely as institutional demand keeps building momentum for ETH.

However, while the Ethereum price predictions dominate headlines, altcoins like Layer Brett are stealing attention. With explosive staking rewards, low entry price, and real scalability, LBRETT is emerging as one of the standout tokens of 2025.

Ethereum price prediction: Ethereum eyes fresh highs as whales pile in

Ethereum is back in the spotlight after a wave of big-money buys pushed it closer to critical resistance. At the time of writing, ETH trades at $4,727.55 with a 24-hour volume of $42.32 billion and a market cap of $570 billion. Ethereum has rallied 4.33% in the last day, fueling renewed optimism.

Source

Tom Lee’s BitMine added 46,255 ETH worth $201 million, a sign of growing institutional confidence. Popular analyst Ali Martinez noted that breaking $4,500 could set the stage for a run toward $5,000, which would mark a new all-time high for Ethereum.

Layer Brett steps out of meme culture and into real utility

Layer Brett (LBRETT) may have started with meme roots, but it has developed into something far bigger. Unlike Brett on Base, which lacked substance, this project has grown into a Layer 2 blockchain on Ethereum, offering faster transactions, stronger security, and practical applications that meme coins could never deliver.

Its standout feature is scalability. Ethereum’s Layer 1 often struggles with high gas fees and slow execution. Layer Brett fixes this by handling transactions off-chain and then connecting them back to Ethereum. This approach lowers costs, speeds up processing, and keeps everything decentralized and secure.

The rewards model is where FOMO kicks in. Early stakers on the LBRETT dApp are locking in sky-high yields of over 700% APY. As more people join, rewards decline, giving first movers a serious edge. That dynamic has created a rush within the community.

Accessibility adds another boost. Investors can enter the presale easily using MetaMask, Trust Wallet, ETH, USDT, or even credit cards. Tokens can be staked instantly with just a few clicks.

So far, the presale has raised over $3.5 million, cementing demand for a meme-born project with real utility. At only $0.0058 per token, buyers can stake immediately and earn over 700% APY. Combined with a $1 million community giveaway, Layer Brett’s community-first design is pulling in loyal holders and setting the stage for explosive growth.

Layer Brett heats up as the next altcoin to watch

The crypto market is gearing up for a fresh wave of altcoins, with Layer Brett (LBRETT) taking center stage. With real utility, strong scalability, and massive staking payouts that shrink as more investors pile in, it offers far more than the usual meme-driven hype.

At just $0.0058, getting in early could be one of the smartest moves in today’s market. Analysts are already tipping LBRETT as the next altcoin poised for huge ROI, and its presale demand shows no signs of slowing down.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Eyes $5,000 And New Highs As Altcoins Like Layer Brett Steal The Limelight appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cryptocurrency Investment And Fiscal Policy

Cryptocurrency Investment And Fiscal Policy

The post Cryptocurrency Investment And Fiscal Policy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Introduction Risk-on assets thrive when there is enough money in circulation. Such assets include cryptocurrencies, stocks, high-yield bonds and other emerging markets with attractive profits. Who decides how much money is available to public for spending? Obviously, it is the government of a country. The governments devise financial plans for a fiscal year, and term them as fiscal policies. Fiscal Policy Governments have many tools up their sleeve to manage the economy. Fiscal policy is a tool that a government uses to collect taxes, manage spending so that economy can run stably and wealth can be distributed rationally. The aims of setting a fiscal policy is to control inflation, create job, avoid or ward off recession, and promote steady economic growth. On-chain activities on many blockchains confirm the fact that volumes surge when the government decides to cut taxes and boost spending. People have more savings to spend on speculative assets like cryptocurrencies. However, there are three types of fiscal policies. Each has its own functions and restrictions. Not every one of them is conducive to the crypto market. Types of Fiscal Policy 1. Accommodative (Expansionary) Fiscal Policy In simple words, an expansionary fiscal policy aims to spend more than earn. Taxation policies are loosened to accommodate citizens. This kind of policy is usually implemented when there is a risk or onset of recession, or when there is any economic emergency like Covid-19 in 2020. Such situations result in widespread layoffs. Unemployment rises to unwanted levels. People have less to spend, so the demand for goods and services plummets headlong. These circumstances dent any economy badly. The government responds by stimulating public spending by giving tax rebates. Savings increase and people tend to consume goods and hire services. Rising demands also creates new jobs. For example, a family will consider…
Moonveil
MORE$0.09559-0.28%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01852+10.40%
Wink
LIKE$0.010599-4.77%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 21:25
Share
The US GENIUS stablecoin bill passed the Senate vote, but still needs the green light from the House of Representatives and the President. The Trump family stablecoin has become a controversial issue

The US GENIUS stablecoin bill passed the Senate vote, but still needs the green light from the House of Representatives and the President. The Trump family stablecoin has become a controversial issue

With the Senate passing the bill, what are the hurdles for the GENIUS Act to become a formal law? What legislative procedures need to be completed? What clauses are the focus of debate among lawmakers? PANews sorted out its core links.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.681-6.33%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4589-3.71%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014122-10.39%
Share
PANews2025/05/20 12:00
Share
Trump's company quietly reduces its stake in crypto project WLFI

Trump's company quietly reduces its stake in crypto project WLFI

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Forbes, the equity structure of World Liberty Financial, a crypto project under the Trump family, has recently changed. By analyzing the information
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.681-6.33%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.07627-3.60%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0874-0.68%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:44
Share

Trending News

More

Cryptocurrency Investment And Fiscal Policy

The US GENIUS stablecoin bill passed the Senate vote, but still needs the green light from the House of Representatives and the President. The Trump family stablecoin has become a controversial issue

Trump's company quietly reduces its stake in crypto project WLFI

Dogecoin to Rocket 50%? Fresh DOGE Price Prediction Reveals Possible Timeline

The Latest XRP News, Cardano Price Prediction, And Can Find Mining’s Mobile Mining App Really Help You Earn $7,500 A Day?