Ethereum Price Prediction for September Comes In as Pepenode Looks Like the Next 1000x Crypto

The most recent Ethereum price predictions hint at a rich end of the month for Ethereum with a potential October bull ready to attack.

This optimistic outlook comes as Ethereum just recorded the lowest 7-day average of the year at 0.93 as $ETH has been on a downward spiral since the 19th.

Cryptoquant believes that there’s a simple explanation for the discrepancy: the current bearish consensus is likely to attract long investors.

An extreme bear market always creates investment opportunities, especially in the institutional sphere, giving off a powerful buy signal. Before that happens, though, we may see an even more abrupt correction if $ETH fails to consolidate above $4,000.

Either way, Pepenode ($PEPENODE) stands to gain massively in the coming months, as investors already see it as the next 1000x crypto currently in the presale oven.

Will Ethereum Recover in October?

It’s very likely that Ethereum will begin to recover as October sets in as the next FOMC meeting draws close.

The last meeting took place on September 16-17, which saw Bitcoin add almost $3K to its price, stopping just shy of $118K. Then came the 19th and the entire market entered a brutal correction phase with red across the board.

$SOL, $ADA, $DOGE, $XRP, and $ETH are the biggest losers in the top 10, which brings us to the main point of this article: it’s not Ethereum, it’s the market. The bearish wave is a symptom of stronger shorts, as investors capitalize on the recent pump following September’s FOMC meeting.

We expect the market to change direction in October, especially since FedWatch puts the odds of another tax rate cut at almost 92%.

More importantly, the Federal Reserve declared that, aside from September’s cut of 25 basis points, we should expect two more reductions in 2025 and another in 2026.

Simply put, this means that the next bull phase, expected near mid-October, will likely push Bitcoin to a new ATH, which means $ETH could also see a breakout above $5,000.

Analyst Lark Davis is smashingly optimistic, reminding us that Ethereum’s charts look ‘eerily similar to September 2020’, when the market embarked on a ‘multi-month bull run’.

This means that $ETH’s recent contraction is temporary, and we may see a rally in early October, so long as the coin holds above $4K. If not, we could see a crash to $3.5K, which would push the bull pump to late October.

How Pepenode Brings Coin Mining Into the Presale Sphere

This isn’t financial advice. Do your own research (DYOR) and manage risks wisely before investing.

Authored by Bogdan Patru, Bitcoinist: https://bitcoinist.com/ethereum-prediction-traders-watch-pepenode-as-next-1000x-crypto/