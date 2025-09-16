Ethereum Price Prediction: Huge ETH Outflow Signals Incoming Supply Squeeze – $10,000 ETH Could be Weeks Away

By: Coinstats
2025/09/16 04:20
Ethereum
ETH$4,511.98-2.48%
Ethereum price prediction has gained momentum with ETH reclaiming $4,500 and testing $4,800 resistance. Analysts note consistent outflows from exchanges, showing stronger investor conviction and raising the prospect of a supply squeeze that could fuel a long-term path toward the $10K target.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Project Eleven raises $6 million to develop tools to protect Bitcoin from quantum attacks

Project Eleven raises $6 million to develop tools to protect Bitcoin from quantum attacks

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Project Eleven, a development company focusing on post-quantum cryptography, has completed a $6 million financing, led by Variant Fund and quantum
PANews2025/06/19 20:47
Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer

Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer

The post Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum Foundation has announced a dedicated AI team to make Ethereum the preferred settlement and coordination layer for AI agents and the emerging machine economy. Davide Crapis, a research scientist, will lead the team working closely with the Foundation’s Protocol and Ecosystem arms.  The Foundation revealed that the dAI Team will focus on two primary goals. The first is to give AI agents and robots mechanisms to pay, coordinate, and follow rules without intermediaries, which it described as the AI Economy on Ethereum. The second is to ensure AI development does not become dependent on a few centralized platforms by promoting open, verifiable, and censorship-resistant alternatives, which it described as the Decentralized AI Stack.  Ethereum aims to build an AI economy with the dAI Team Davide Crapis, the team’s lead research scientist, revealed in a post that the group aims to bridge the gap between blockchain and AI agents. He noted that AI will be a big part of all humanity and the future of Ethereum usage. He described AI as a new frontier for Ethereum compared to earlier waves of DeFi. He also pledged that the team will build technology and support the interoperability of AI agents on-chain.  We’re starting a new AI Team at the Ethereum Foundation (the dAI Team).Our mission: make Ethereum the preferred settlement and coordination layer for AIs and the machine economy. The team will focus on two main areas:– AI Economy on Ethereum = giving AI agents and robots ways… pic.twitter.com/9sWVS4dp0K — Davide Crapis (@DavideCrapis) September 15, 2025 The dAI Team will focus on the ERC-8004 standard, which allows AI agents to be discoverable, verifiable, and transactable across the Ethereum ecosystem. The standard is expected to be completed by November, and the final form will be presented at Devconnect in Buenos Aires. The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 04:47
Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims

Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims

To repay the victims of the hack, Nemo Protocol issues $NEMO debt tokens to pay off 2.6M. Users are provided with 1.1 tokens pegged to losses; recovery will be based on the recovery rate of the fund. Nemo Protocol has also announced an ambitious debt token issuance to compensate customers who were caught up in […] The post Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/16 05:00
