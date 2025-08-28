Ethereum Price Prediction: Why Avalon X (RWA) Presale Is Aiming for 100x

Ethereum continues its impressive run and has gained 12% in the past week despite a market downturn that wiped out over $140 billion in the past five days. After setting a new all-time high over the weekend just shy of $5,000, analysts project the top altcoin will maintain its momentum, with some predicting it will
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.