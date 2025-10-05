ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Ethereum Price Races Towards $5,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The Ethereum price has climbed above $4,400 and is moving closer to the $5,000 mark, drawing fresh attention from traders and institutions. With DeFi, NFTs, gaming and tokenized assets driving steady activity, Ethereum remains the top smart contract platform. At the same time, whales are accumulating Layer Brett (LBRETT), an Ethereum Layer 2 presale token tipped for much higher upside in the next cycle. Ethereum’s latest rally Ethereum’s rise has tracked the broader rebound across crypto markets. Demand from decentralized finance, growing interest in tokenized assets and progress in scaling solutions have all added momentum. As the base layer for thousands of applications, Ethereum is viewed as a core asset by both retail traders and large institutions. Analysts suggest the Ethereum price could move into the $8,000–$10,000 range by 2026 if adoption continues at the current pace. One reason ETH has stayed resilient is the rise of Layer 2 networks. These solutions reduce congestion by handling transactions more efficiently. They cut costs for users, keep speeds high and still rely on Ethereum’s security. These upgrades have helped Ethereum remain the hub of on-chain activity even as demand keeps growing. Even so, ETH’s size works against it when it comes to massive multiples. With a market cap in the hundreds of billions, Ethereum is widely seen as a long-term anchor rather than a vehicle for life-changing gains. That’s why many traders are looking beyond ETH itself to tokens that can leverage its ecosystem but offer far more room to grow. Why whales are backing Layer Brett Layer Brett (LBRETT) is one of the projects benefiting from this search for higher upside. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it blends meme coin energy with real scaling utility. Transactions settle quickly at minimal cost but unlike hype-only tokens, Brett is backed by… The post Ethereum Price Races Towards $5,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The Ethereum price has climbed above $4,400 and is moving closer to the $5,000 mark, drawing fresh attention from traders and institutions. With DeFi, NFTs, gaming and tokenized assets driving steady activity, Ethereum remains the top smart contract platform. At the same time, whales are accumulating Layer Brett (LBRETT), an Ethereum Layer 2 presale token tipped for much higher upside in the next cycle. Ethereum’s latest rally Ethereum’s rise has tracked the broader rebound across crypto markets. Demand from decentralized finance, growing interest in tokenized assets and progress in scaling solutions have all added momentum. As the base layer for thousands of applications, Ethereum is viewed as a core asset by both retail traders and large institutions. Analysts suggest the Ethereum price could move into the $8,000–$10,000 range by 2026 if adoption continues at the current pace. One reason ETH has stayed resilient is the rise of Layer 2 networks. These solutions reduce congestion by handling transactions more efficiently. They cut costs for users, keep speeds high and still rely on Ethereum’s security. These upgrades have helped Ethereum remain the hub of on-chain activity even as demand keeps growing. Even so, ETH’s size works against it when it comes to massive multiples. With a market cap in the hundreds of billions, Ethereum is widely seen as a long-term anchor rather than a vehicle for life-changing gains. That’s why many traders are looking beyond ETH itself to tokens that can leverage its ecosystem but offer far more room to grow. Why whales are backing Layer Brett Layer Brett (LBRETT) is one of the projects benefiting from this search for higher upside. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it blends meme coin energy with real scaling utility. Transactions settle quickly at minimal cost but unlike hype-only tokens, Brett is backed by…

Ethereum Price Races Towards $5,000

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 20:14
COM
COM$0.00497-4.22%
4
4$0.05742-12.94%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000693-11.03%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.10%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003852-4.88%
Crypto News

The Ethereum price has climbed above $4,400 and is moving closer to the $5,000 mark, drawing fresh attention from traders and institutions.

With DeFi, NFTs, gaming and tokenized assets driving steady activity, Ethereum remains the top smart contract platform. At the same time, whales are accumulating Layer Brett (LBRETT), an Ethereum Layer 2 presale token tipped for much higher upside in the next cycle.

Ethereum’s latest rally

Ethereum’s rise has tracked the broader rebound across crypto markets. Demand from decentralized finance, growing interest in tokenized assets and progress in scaling solutions have all added momentum. As the base layer for thousands of applications, Ethereum is viewed as a core asset by both retail traders and large institutions. Analysts suggest the Ethereum price could move into the $8,000–$10,000 range by 2026 if adoption continues at the current pace.

One reason ETH has stayed resilient is the rise of Layer 2 networks. These solutions reduce congestion by handling transactions more efficiently. They cut costs for users, keep speeds high and still rely on Ethereum’s security. These upgrades have helped Ethereum remain the hub of on-chain activity even as demand keeps growing.

Even so, ETH’s size works against it when it comes to massive multiples. With a market cap in the hundreds of billions, Ethereum is widely seen as a long-term anchor rather than a vehicle for life-changing gains. That’s why many traders are looking beyond ETH itself to tokens that can leverage its ecosystem but offer far more room to grow.

Why whales are backing Layer Brett

Layer Brett (LBRETT) is one of the projects benefiting from this search for higher upside. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it blends meme coin energy with real scaling utility. Transactions settle quickly at minimal cost but unlike hype-only tokens, Brett is backed by Ethereum’s security and infrastructure. This combination of cultural appeal and technical strength has caught the attention of whales who see it as more than just another meme.

The presale has already raised over $4.2 million at a fixed price of $0.0058 per token. Early staking rewards are paying above 614% APY, creating a strong incentive for early participants. While these rewards will taper as adoption grows, the setup has fueled rapid interest and steady inflows.

Beyond the presale, the team plans to launch NFT features, gamified staking and community-driven incentives designed to sustain momentum after the token lists on exchanges. Analysts argue that while Ethereum may double or even triple in the coming years, Brett’s micro-cap profile leaves room for 50x or even 100x gains if it captures wider attention.

Ethereum vs Brett: different roles, different rewards

The contrast between Ethereum and Brett reflects two sides of the market. ETH is the established leader, trusted by institutions and developers worldwide. It offers stability, liquidity and a strong growth path as blockchain adoption deepens.

Brett, on the other hand, is an early-stage play, combining the viral nature of meme tokens with the credibility of Ethereum Layer 2. For investors, holding both represents a way to balance security with speculative upside.

Final thoughts

Ethereum remains the leading smart contract network and its price momentum shows it is still at the center of crypto adoption. While ETH has the scale and recognition to target higher levels by 2026, traders looking for more aggressive upside are paying close attention to presale tokens like Layer Brett. The contrast is clear: Ethereum offers long-term stability, while Brett provides early-stage potential that could translate into much larger multiples if its growth continues.

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/ethereum-price-races-towards-5000-eth-whales-continue-to-accumulate-lbrett/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Meteora
MET$0.1671-5.05%
MANTRA
OM$0.09197-5.19%
OP
OP$0.3574-6.21%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
A whale address increased its holdings of INSP, accounting for 11.51% of the total supply.

A whale address increased its holdings of INSP, accounting for 11.51% of the total supply.

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Lookonchain data, whale addresses (0x436F and 0x2DDf) have once again purchased a total of 5.51 million INSP (approximately US$110,000). The current total holdings have reached 115.07 million INSP (approximately US$2.1 million), accounting for 11.51% of the total INSP supply.
Inspect
INSP$0.00669-16.79%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 16:50
Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere

Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere

The post Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana’s (SOL) latest rally has attracted investors from all over, but the bigger story for vision-minded investors is where the next surges of life-altering returns are heading.  As Solana continues to see high levels of ecosystem usage and network utilization, the stage is slowly being set for Mutuum Finance (MUTM).  MUTM is priced at $0.035 in its fast-growing presale. Price appreciation of 14.3% is what the investors are going to anticipate in the next phase. Over $15.85 million has been raised as the presale keeps gaining momentum. Unlike the majority of the tokens surfing short-term waves of hype, Mutuum Finance is becoming a utility-focused choice with more value potential and therefore an increasingly better option for investors looking for more than price action alone. Solana Maintains Gains Near $234 As Speculation Persists Solana (SOL) is trading at $234.08 currently, holding its 24hr range around $234.42 to $248.19 as it illustrates the recent trend. The token has recorded strong seven-day gains of nearly 13%, far exceeding most of its peers, as it is supported by rising volume and institutional buying. Resistance is at $250-$260, and support appears to be at $220-$230, and thus these are significant levels for potential breakout or pullback.  However, new DeFi crypto Mutuum Finance, is being considered by market watchers to have more upside potential, being still in presale.  Mutuum Finance Phase 6 Presale Mutuum Finance is currently in Presale Stage 6 and offering tokens for $0.035. Presale has been going on very fast, and investors have raised over $15.85 million. The project also looks forward to a USD-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain for convenient payments and as a keeper of long-term value. Mutuum Finance is a dual-lending, multi-purpose DeFi platform that benefits borrowers and lenders alike. It provides the network to retail as well as…
NEAR
NEAR$1.874-6.95%
Waves
WAVES$0.6665-8.15%
Solana
SOL$160.99-8.45%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:23

Trending News

More

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

A whale address increased its holdings of INSP, accounting for 11.51% of the total supply.

Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere

Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs extend outflows with $327m as market slides lower

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,034.64
$104,034.64$104,034.64

-1.61%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,504.89
$3,504.89$3,504.89

-2.34%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.23
$161.23$161.23

-3.30%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2638
$2.2638$2.2638

-2.71%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16401
$0.16401$0.16401

-1.76%