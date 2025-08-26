Ethereum Price Soars 200% Since April on Surging Network Demand

By: CryptoPotato
2025/08/26 15:36
Ethereum
ETH$4.417,48-3,95%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00695+3,73%

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has rocketed 200% from its mid-April lows, but the real story is unfolding on its blockchain.

While a recent pullback from its new peak above $4,900 captured headlines, there’s a resurgence in fundamental network activity, suggesting this is more than just a speculative rally.

On-Chain Fundamentals Ignite

Michael Nadeau of The DeFi Report noted on X that Ethereum’s network fundamentals are strengthening alongside price gains.

His research shows that roughly 75% of the network’s revenue now comes from priority fees and MEV activity, a sign that demand for blockspace is climbing. Furthermore, stablecoin supply has expanded to $156 billion, a 14% improvement since the beginning of July, with USDT and USDC dominating circulation on the network.

Transfer volumes are also nearing record levels, with Layer 1 (L1) processing around $6 billion in daily settlements. This intensifying network activity has coincided with growing institutional involvement in ETH. On August 25, Tom Lee’s BitMine Immersion Technologies announced it had accumulated almost 1.7 million ETH valued at more than $8 billion to become the largest corporate holder of the cryptocurrency.

Nonetheless, volatility remains pronounced. Yesterday, Ethereum dropped over $550 soon after hitting a new record high, wiping out more than $110 million in leveraged positions in the process. That correction came even with the backdrop of continued whale and institutional accumulation, suggesting that market sentiment remains fragile despite the continuing structural growth.

Price Action, L2 Growth, and Ethereum’s Outlook

At the time of this writing, ETH was changing hands at $4,445, down 5.5% in the last 24 hours but still 5.3% higher in the past seven days. By comparison, the broader crypto market has declined 0.3% in the same period, highlighting Ethereum’s relative strength.

And that’s not all. The asset has climbed nearly 18% over the previous month and is 62% in the green year-over-year. Additionally, the ETH/BTC ratio sits near 0.0403, off 3.6% this week but is still trending upward from its mid-April lows of 0.024.

Layer 2 (L2) networks are amplifying this momentum. Nadeau highlighted that transaction volumes across L2s are approaching record levels, with Coinbase’s Base handling nearly half of all activity in the space, followed by Arbitrum and Worldcoin.

However, Ethereum’s fee-burning mechanism has yet to fully kick in, as average blob usage per block remains at four, some ways below the threshold needed to trigger significant ETH burns.

Meanwhile, the Ethereum Foundation is taking steps to support sustainable growth on the network. Last week, it announced the next stage of its Trillion Dollar Security initiative, aimed at raising wallet and contract security standards.

Some of the measures it intends to take include creating a public vulnerability database and promoting human-readable transaction previews to prevent blind signing, moves that should become quite important as more value flows across the network.

The post Ethereum Price Soars 200% Since April on Surging Network Demand appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A smart money investor sold OKB bought a year ago for a profit of 394% and switched to MNT.

A smart money investor sold OKB bought a year ago for a profit of 394% and switched to MNT.

According to PANews on August 26th, Lookonchain monitoring revealed that a smart money investor at address 0xEB8d sold 3,516 OKB tokens worth $658,900. The investor had previously purchased the tokens a year prior, generating a profit of $525,500, a 394% return. Subsequently, the trader purchased 79,984 MNT tokens for $99,200.
OKB
OKB$169,683-7,23%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0,006737-2,74%
Mantle
MNT$1,1511+0,38%
Share
PANews2025/08/26 16:38
Share
XRP Price Today: Can XRP Hold $2.90 As Price Compression Tightens?

XRP Price Today: Can XRP Hold $2.90 As Price Compression Tightens?

The price of XRP is holding steady around $2.92 today after a period of volatility that saw it drop to $2.85 and then quickly rise again. Sellers have consistently limited the price increase to around $3.05, creating a narrowing wedge pattern as volatility diminishes. Spot inflows show a small net gain of $20.9 million on August 26, which suggests that dip buyers are carefully entering the market even though it is generally weak. What’s Happening With XRP’s Price? XRP price dynamics (Source: TradingView) On the 4-hour chart, XRP continues to trade inside a descending channel, with price currently mid-range between $2.85 support and $3.05 resistance. The Bollinger Bands remain wide, with price leaning toward the lower half of the bands, signaling pressure but also room for rebound if liquidity builds. On-Balance Volume has stabilized around 3.23B, showing no significant exodus despite recent downside. XRP price dynamics (Source: TradingView) Volume Profile shows heavy activity near $2.66, which remains a strong accumulation base if current levels break down. The daily Fibonacci retracement highlights $3.08 (0.382) as the key upside level to reclaim, while…The post XRP Price Today: Can XRP Hold $2.90 As Price Compression Tightens? appeared first on Coin Edition.
NEAR
NEAR$2,412-4,36%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$----%
XRP
XRP$2,905-1,32%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/26 15:01
Share
Hemi Network Airdrop: Mainnet Opportunities Await

Hemi Network Airdrop: Mainnet Opportunities Await

The Hemi Network Airdrop launched alongside the project’s mainnet on March 12, 2025. Early adopters can claim rewards through... The post Hemi Network Airdrop: Mainnet Opportunities Await appeared first on CoinChapter.
Share
Coinstats2025/08/26 15:30
Share

Trending News

More

A smart money investor sold OKB bought a year ago for a profit of 394% and switched to MNT.

XRP Price Today: Can XRP Hold $2.90 As Price Compression Tightens?

Hemi Network Airdrop: Mainnet Opportunities Await

Generational Event – The Haust Network TGE Marks Web3’s New Era

Fidelity Buys $87.4M in Ethereum Amid Market Weakness