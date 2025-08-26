Ethereum Price Soars 200% Since April on Surging Network Demand

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has rocketed 200% from its mid-April lows, but the real story is unfolding on its blockchain.

While a recent pullback from its new peak above $4,900 captured headlines, there’s a resurgence in fundamental network activity, suggesting this is more than just a speculative rally.

On-Chain Fundamentals Ignite

Michael Nadeau of The DeFi Report noted on X that Ethereum’s network fundamentals are strengthening alongside price gains.

His research shows that roughly 75% of the network’s revenue now comes from priority fees and MEV activity, a sign that demand for blockspace is climbing. Furthermore, stablecoin supply has expanded to $156 billion, a 14% improvement since the beginning of July, with USDT and USDC dominating circulation on the network.

Transfer volumes are also nearing record levels, with Layer 1 (L1) processing around $6 billion in daily settlements. This intensifying network activity has coincided with growing institutional involvement in ETH. On August 25, Tom Lee’s BitMine Immersion Technologies announced it had accumulated almost 1.7 million ETH valued at more than $8 billion to become the largest corporate holder of the cryptocurrency.

Nonetheless, volatility remains pronounced. Yesterday, Ethereum dropped over $550 soon after hitting a new record high, wiping out more than $110 million in leveraged positions in the process. That correction came even with the backdrop of continued whale and institutional accumulation, suggesting that market sentiment remains fragile despite the continuing structural growth.

Price Action, L2 Growth, and Ethereum’s Outlook

At the time of this writing, ETH was changing hands at $4,445, down 5.5% in the last 24 hours but still 5.3% higher in the past seven days. By comparison, the broader crypto market has declined 0.3% in the same period, highlighting Ethereum’s relative strength.

And that’s not all. The asset has climbed nearly 18% over the previous month and is 62% in the green year-over-year. Additionally, the ETH/BTC ratio sits near 0.0403, off 3.6% this week but is still trending upward from its mid-April lows of 0.024.

Layer 2 (L2) networks are amplifying this momentum. Nadeau highlighted that transaction volumes across L2s are approaching record levels, with Coinbase’s Base handling nearly half of all activity in the space, followed by Arbitrum and Worldcoin.

However, Ethereum’s fee-burning mechanism has yet to fully kick in, as average blob usage per block remains at four, some ways below the threshold needed to trigger significant ETH burns.

Meanwhile, the Ethereum Foundation is taking steps to support sustainable growth on the network. Last week, it announced the next stage of its Trillion Dollar Security initiative, aimed at raising wallet and contract security standards.

Some of the measures it intends to take include creating a public vulnerability database and promoting human-readable transaction previews to prevent blind signing, moves that should become quite important as more value flows across the network.

