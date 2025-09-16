Ethereum Privacy Roadmap Draws Cardano Founder’s Response

Ethereum launches Privacy Steward of Ethereum, boosting user data control and security.

Cardano’s Hoskinson signals approval, highlighting industry alignment on blockchain privacy.

Both networks pursue zero-knowledge solutions to enhance DeFi, voting, and identity tools.

Ethereum intensified the blockchain privacy debate this week after unveiling a new Privacy Steward of Ethereum (PSE) initiative. The roadmap sets out plans to strengthen user data control, launching fresh tools for private voting, DeFi security, and identity protection.

PSE’s first targets include PlasmaFold, a Layer 2 designed for confidential transfers, alongside efforts to secure RPC endpoints and embed zero-knowledge proofs into decentralized applications. The Ethereum Foundation said the push responds to rising pressure from regulators weighing identity checks in smart contracts.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin framed privacy as a human right, adding that these changes are not just technical upgrades but also a defense of core digital freedoms.

Hoskinson’s Reaction and Cardano’s Parallel Path

The announcement quickly caught the eye of Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson, who responded with a lighthearted meme on X. The reaction was subtle, but it signaled alignment: even as rivals, Ethereum and Cardano are moving on parallel tracks toward privacy-first ecosystems.

Cardano has its own privacy playbook. Its dedicated Layer 2, Midnight, uses zero-knowledge proofs to validate transactions while keeping sensitive data shielded. Hoskinson has also teased a privacy-centric stablecoin, underscoring his intent to weave confidentiality tools across Cardano’s broader ecosystem.

Privacy as an Industry-Wide Pillar

Ethereum and Cardano’s steps show privacy is no longer a niche concern but a central design principle for the next wave of blockchain infrastructure. Both networks are building zero-knowledge systems aimed at reshaping how DeFi, on-chain voting, and identity services operate.

As governments push closer to identity-linked smart contracts, the race to deliver practical privacy frameworks could determine which platforms win institutional trust, and which lose ground.

