Ethereum Rally Tested: Analysts Warn of $4K Retest Despite Whale Accumulation

Ethereum whale accumulation sparks optimism, signaling rising institutional confidence despite short-term volatility.

Analysts highlight ETH’s stronger performance over Bitcoin, though a $4,000 retest remains possible.

Derivatives market shows mixed signals with slowing volume but rising open interest, pointing to cautious confidence.

Ethereum is showing upward momentum as a major Bitcoin whale shifts toward Ethereum, signaling strong confidence. Analysts note that ETH has been performing better than Bitcoin, though a short-term pullback remains possible before further gains.

At the time of writing, Ethereum is trading at $4,475 with a 24-hour trading volume of $39.80 billion and a market cap of $541.54 billion. The price of ETH has increased by 2.09% in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum Rises as Bitcoin Whale Buys 820,224 ETH

A well-known crypto analyst, Ash Crypto, revealed that one of the earliest and most influential Bitcoin whales has shifted attention to ETH. According to the report, the whale purchased over 820,224 ETH, worth about $3.6 billion in just two weeks.

Ethereum Rally Faces Short-Term Resistance

Another analyst, Ted, noted that ETH has been performing better than Bitcoin in recent market shifts. Nonetheless, he warned that a short-term retest around $4,000 is still possible. He cited liquidity clusters as signs the market may briefly cool before resuming upward momentum.

Overall, the latest wave of ETH whale accumulation signals rising institutional interest, even as short-term price volatility persists. Investors are closely watching to see whether ETH can maintain its momentum and set the stage for further gains in the weeks ahead.

Ethereum Derivatives Market Sees Mixed Trends

ETH’s derivatives market shows contradictory trends as overall market activity slows. Volume fell -14.29% to $61.71 billion, suggesting a slowdown in short-term participation. However, open interest rose 2.94% to $60.75 billion, indicating that participants are holding positions and showing steady confidence in ETH’s direction.

The OI Weighted slipped by -0.0007%, indicating a subtle loss in market positioning strength. Though minor, the slip suggests that some stakeholders are stepping back to reassess momentum while others remain cautious. This balance between steady open interest and weakening positioning signals an imminent market move for ETH.

