Ethereum Rally Tested: Analysts Warn of $4K Retest Despite Whale Accumulation

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/01 08:00
GAINS
GAINS$0.02736+1.86%
Major
MAJOR$0.15131-2.85%
Ethereum
ETH$4,393.17-1.59%
Ethereum
  • Ethereum whale accumulation sparks optimism, signaling rising institutional confidence despite short-term volatility.
  • Analysts highlight ETH’s stronger performance over Bitcoin, though a $4,000 retest remains possible.
  • Derivatives market shows mixed signals with slowing volume but rising open interest, pointing to cautious confidence.

Ethereum is showing upward momentum as a major Bitcoin whale shifts toward Ethereum, signaling strong confidence. Analysts note that ETH has been performing better than Bitcoin, though a short-term pullback remains possible before further gains.

At the time of writing, Ethereum is trading at $4,475 with a 24-hour trading volume of $39.80 billion and a market cap of $541.54 billion. The price of ETH has increased by 2.09% in the last 24 hours.

ETH 1D graph coinmarketcap 21Source: CoinMarketCap

Ethereum Rises as Bitcoin Whale Buys 820,224 ETH

A well-known crypto analyst, Ash Crypto, revealed that one of the earliest and most influential Bitcoin whales has shifted attention to ETH. According to the report, the whale purchased over 820,224 ETH, worth about $3.6 billion in just two weeks.

image 11 1Source: X

Ethereum Rally Faces Short-Term Resistance

Another analyst, Ted, noted that ETH has been performing better than Bitcoin in recent market shifts. Nonetheless, he warned that a short-term retest around $4,000 is still possible. He cited liquidity clusters as signs the market may briefly cool before resuming upward momentum.

image 11 2Source: X

Overall, the latest wave of ETH whale accumulation signals rising institutional interest, even as short-term price volatility persists. Investors are closely watching to see whether ETH can maintain its momentum and set the stage for further gains in the weeks ahead.

Also Read | Ethereum at Crossroads: Can Bulls Defend $4,200 Support Level?

Ethereum Derivatives Market Sees Mixed Trends

ETH’s derivatives market shows contradictory trends as overall market activity slows. Volume fell -14.29% to $61.71 billion, suggesting a slowdown in short-term participation. However, open interest rose 2.94% to $60.75 billion, indicating that participants are holding positions and showing steady confidence in ETH’s direction.

downloadSource: Coinglass

The OI Weighted slipped by -0.0007%, indicating a subtle loss in market positioning strength. Though minor, the slip suggests that some stakeholders are stepping back to reassess momentum while others remain cautious. This balance between steady open interest and weakening positioning signals an imminent market move for ETH.

download 1Source: Coinglass

Also Read | Bitcoin $1M and Ethereum $60K: Tom Lee Predicts Massive Crypto Shift

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

In May, the Web3 industry welcomed a number of major events. Regulatory and judicial progress continued to advance, with Ethereum Pectra mainnet upgrade, Kraken confirming the next round of FTX compensation distribution, and the Federal Reserve FOMC announcing interest rate decisions becoming the focus of the month.
MAY
MAY$0.04357-2.91%
Major
MAJOR$0.15107-2.94%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 10:20
Share
WLFI tokens are also suspected to be deployed on BSC. 45 minutes ago, 10 WLFI tokens were cross-chained to the BSC network.

WLFI tokens are also suspected to be deployed on BSC. 45 minutes ago, 10 WLFI tokens were cross-chained to the BSC network.

PANews reported on September 1st that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the WLFI token is also suspected to be deployed on BSC. 45 minutes ago, the WLFI associated address transferred 10 WLFIs across the chain to the BSC network through Chainlink CCIP. The transaction is currently still in the "waiting for manual execution" status.
WLFI
WLFI$----%
CROSS
CROSS$0.20463-5.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01223-5.70%
Share
PANews2025/09/01 09:02
Share
A whale has lost over $23 million in a week but continues to hold a high position in ETH.

A whale has lost over $23 million in a week but continues to hold a high position in ETH.

PANews reported on September 1st that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale 0xa523 has lost over $23 million in just one week, yet remains long ETH at high levels. Over the past 15 hours, the whale has added 20,800 ETH (worth $92.8 million) to its long position at prices between $4,470 and $4,450. Its take-profit target is set at $5,300, but the liquidation price is at a precarious $4,297.67.
67COIN
67$0.006617-2.28%
Overtake
TAKE$0.09488+3.33%
Ethereum
ETH$4,385.49-1.70%
Share
PANews2025/09/01 09:39
Share

Trending News

More

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

WLFI tokens are also suspected to be deployed on BSC. 45 minutes ago, 10 WLFI tokens were cross-chained to the BSC network.

A whale has lost over $23 million in a week but continues to hold a high position in ETH.

A Bitcoin whale deposited another 1,000 BTC into HyperLiquid to exchange for ETH

Sonic Labs' proposal to "promote the entry of S tokens into traditional U.S. capital markets" has been approved by the community vote.