Ethereum Rare Mass Slashing Event Linked To Operator Issues

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 23:09
SSV Token
SSV$9.461+0.76%
alon
ALON$0.004957+3.05%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09494-4.52%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05699-0.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015949-4.04%
MASS
MASS$0.0010451+29.42%

Ethereum experienced a rare slashing event on Wednesday, with 39 validators penalized, according to blockchain explorer Beaconcha.in.

The validators were tied to the SSV Network, a distributed validator technology (DVT) protocol that decentralizes staking infrastructure by splitting validator keys across multiple operators.

Despite the scale of the incident, SSV founder Alon Muroch emphasized that the protocol itself was not compromised. Instead, the penalties stemmed from operator-side infrastructure issues involving third-party staking providers using SSV.

One cluster of slashed validators was tied to Ankr, a liquid staking provider. According to Muroch, routine maintenance on Ankr’s systems triggered the event. A second slashing involved a validator cluster that had migrated from Allnodes two months earlier. Investigators believe a secondary validator setup caused the duplicate signing that led to penalties.

In total, 39 validators were slashed, making this one of the largest correlated slashing events since Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake. Each validator slashed faces an immediate ETH penalty and could face inactivity leaks, compounded losses. One validator, backed by a 2,020 ETH stake, lost around 0.3 ETH, or about $1,300 at today’s prices, in the process.

While slashing is built into Ethereum’s design as a deterrent against malicious or negligent behavior, it remains exceedingly rare. Fewer than 500 validators out of more than 1.2 million active have been slashed since the Beacon Chain went live in 2020. Most incidents, including this one, have been traced to operator issues rather than deliberate attacks.

Mass slashings are particularly notable because correlated misbehavior increases the severity of penalties. Ethereum’s protocol enforces additional inactivity leaks when groups of validators are slashed together, amplifying the financial impact.

For Ethereum’s staking ecosystem, the latest wave underscores a familiar but critical lesson: validator safety hinges as much on infrastructure and operator diligence as on the protocol itself. Even when the underlying software is uncompromised, operational errors can have costly and very public consequences.

Read more: ‘Keep It Simple’: Prevent Your Eth 2.0 From Being Slashed

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/tech/2025/09/10/ethereum-rare-mass-slashing-event-linked-to-operator-issues

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Greeks.live Briefing: The market is bearish in the short term, and BTC is eyeing the bottom of $105,000

Greeks.live Briefing: The market is bearish in the short term, and BTC is eyeing the bottom of $105,000

PANews reported on June 19 that according to the Greeks.live English community daily briefing, affected by Powell's FOMC announcement, the market is bearish in the short term. Traders are positioning
Bitcoin
BTC$114,577.84+0.83%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0965+12.20%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:36
Share
Chainlink reserves increased by approximately 43,000 LINK tokens, bringing total holdings to approximately $6.6 million.

Chainlink reserves increased by approximately 43,000 LINK tokens, bringing total holdings to approximately $6.6 million.

PANews reported on September 11th that Chainlink released a reserve data update on the X platform, reporting an increase of 43,034.62 LINK tokens in its reserves today. As of September 11th, Chainlink's reserves held a total of 280,048.69 LINK tokens (currently worth approximately $6.6 million).
Chainlink
LINK$23.69+0.55%
Share
PANews2025/09/11 23:47
Share
XRP Rallies on PayFi Trends, but MAGAX Has Meme Incentives and AI Utility, Too

XRP Rallies on PayFi Trends, but MAGAX Has Meme Incentives and AI Utility, Too

XRP’s Momentum Builds Through PayFi Adoption XRP has seen a strong rally in recent weeks, driven by the rise of PayFi, which blends payments with decentralized finance. As institutions seek faster and cheaper ways to move money, XRP has re-emerged as a leading solution. Its speed—settling transactions in seconds—and ultra-low fees make it ideal for […] The post XRP Rallies on PayFi Trends, but MAGAX Has Meme Incentives and AI Utility, Too appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012605+5.03%
Movement
MOVE$0.1261-2.55%
XRP
XRP$3.0104+0.23%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 23:45
Share

Trending News

More

Greeks.live Briefing: The market is bearish in the short term, and BTC is eyeing the bottom of $105,000

Chainlink reserves increased by approximately 43,000 LINK tokens, bringing total holdings to approximately $6.6 million.

XRP Rallies on PayFi Trends, but MAGAX Has Meme Incentives and AI Utility, Too

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

Nauru becomes first Pacific nation to establish dedicated crypto regulator