Ethereum Rockets 9% Weekly but This Massive Barrier Is Next

Ethereum was trading at around $4,400 at press time, up 6% in the past 24 hours and 9% this week.

Meanwhile, analysts are pointing to $4,505 as a key level to watch, with multiple technical setups suggesting that a breakout above this barrier could fuel the next move higher.

$4,505 Resistance in Focus

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez identified $4,505 as one of the most critical resistance zones for Ethereum. Data from Glassnode’s UTXO Realized Price Distribution (URPD) shows that around 1.75 million ETH, equal to 2.25% of supply, last changed hands at this price.

Notably, this creates a heavy concentration of cost basis, meaning many holders could look to sell or exit when ETH retests the level. With the asset currently below $4,400, a sustained push above $4,505 could ease selling pressure. If the level fails, ETH may face repeated rejection similar to earlier supply clusters.

Cup and Handle Breakout

Merlijn The Trader pointed to a multi-year cup and handle formation on Ethereum’s chart. The pattern began forming in 2022, with a deep consolidation shaping the cup, followed by a handle retest near $4,300 in 2025.

Ethereum has since broken above the neckline. Merlijn described the move as “the holy grail” and noted:

A measured move from the pattern projects a target well above current levels, suggesting potential for a push toward the $10,000 range if the breakout holds.

Cycle Repeats Show Parabolic Potential

Another analyst, EtherNasyonaL, compared Ethereum’s current structure to past cycles. In both 2016–2017 and 2019–2021, ETH cleared major resistance, retested it as support, and then accelerated into steep rallies.

Ethereum is now showing the same setup for a third time. The coin has retested resistance, turned support at around $4,388. According to EtherNasyonaL:

If history repeats itself, ETH could be preparing for another large upward phase.

Source: EtherNasyonaL/X

ETH/BTC Pair Shows Room to Run

Michaël van de Poppe focused on Ethereum’s ratio against Bitcoin. The pair rose 144% from May to August before correcting. It now trades near 0.0366 BTC, with support marked at 0.03250 BTC as an “ideal zone for buys.”

Van de Poppe explained:

He added that ETH typically gains after Bitcoin rallies and then slows, creating space for altcoins to perform.

