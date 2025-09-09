Ethereum Sees $1B Daily Stablecoin Growth, Fueling Network Demand

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/09 03:45
TLDR:

  • Ethereum stablecoin market cap grew $7B in one week, adding nearly $1B daily, Token Terminal reported.
  • Stablecoin inflows into Ethereum mark growing network usage, with billions in value settled in just seven days.
  • The increase reinforces Ethereum’s role as the largest platform for stablecoin transactions and liquidity.
  • Token Terminal data shows Ethereum stablecoins expanding faster than on any other blockchain last week.

Ethereum stablecoins saw extraordinary growth last week as nearly $1 billion was added to the network each day. Data from analytics platform Token Terminal highlighted a $7 billion increase in market cap over just seven days.

Ethereum Leads Stablecoin Activity With Rising Inflows

The surge underscores Ethereum’s position as the leading blockchain for stablecoin activity. Stablecoins remain one of the most heavily used assets in the crypto sector, driving liquidity and payments across decentralized finance.

According to Token Terminal, Ethereum captured the bulk of recent inflows compared with competing blockchains. The scale of the growth reflects ongoing demand for stablecoin transfers, lending, and trading on Ethereum-based platforms.

Stablecoins such as USDT and USDC dominate on Ethereum, with billions of dollars in value moving through the chain daily. The week’s performance only added to that dominance, reinforcing the network’s utility for both retail and institutional users.

Stablecoin Dominance Fuels Ethereum Network Growth

The $1 billion daily increase in stablecoins also signals broader adoption trends. Investors and platforms continue to prefer ETH for stable, dollar-pegged transfers, making the chain central to global crypto transactions.

Token Terminal’s report shows Ethereum far ahead of competitors in terms of stablecoin activity. This reinforces its role in decentralized finance ecosystems where stablecoins are required for liquidity pools, lending protocols, and decentralized exchanges.

The inflows come during a period of strong market activity, with stablecoins accounting for a major portion of overall crypto settlement volumes. As ETH processes billions in transactions daily, the reliance on stablecoins is becoming more visible.

The $7 billion rise in stablecoin market cap last week highlights Ethereum’s unmatched scale in handling dollar-backed crypto assets. While other networks continue to compete for stablecoin activity, Ethereum’s traction shows no signs of slowing.

