Ethereum sees rare mass slashing event with 39 validators penalized

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/11 12:15
Ethereum faced a rare mass slashing event with 39 validators penalized due to operator errors tied to the SSV Network.

Summary
  • 39 validators tied to SSV Network were slashed after operational errors by Ankr and Allnodes.
  • Each validator lost around 0.3 ETH, with further losses from inactivity leaks.
  • Event highlights risks of validator mismanagement as Ethereum faces high exit queues and market volatility.

On Sept. 10, 39 validators were penalized, according to data from blockchain explorer Beaconcha.in. making it one of the largest coordinated slashing events to affect Ethereum (ETH) since the switch to proof-of-stake in 2022.

The incident, which was caused by operator errors related to the SSV Network, highlights the risks associated with poorly maintained infrastructure when staking.

What caused Ethereum’s mass slashing event?

The slashing was linked to third-party staking providers using distributed validator technology. Ankr triggered penalties during scheduled maintenance, while duplicate validator setups during a migration from Allnodes led to further slashing. Every validator lost about 0.3 ETH, or about $1,300, and inactivity leaks worsened the losses.

The penalties, though severe, were not the consequence of malicious activity or protocol errors. Instead, they demonstrate how operational errors can result in substantial financial losses for validators.

Slashing remains rare on Ethereum. Fewer than 500 of 1.2 million validators have been affected since the Beacon Chain launched in 2020, but this event was notable for its scale.

Why it matters

To ensure network integrity, Ethereum’s slashing mechanism penalizes careless or negligent behavior. Despite the use of advanced infrastructure like SSV’s DVT, the Sept. 10 incident demonstrates that human error remains a vulnerability in the system.

The timing coincides with increased strain on Ethereum’s staking ecosystem. Over 699,000 ETH were added to the exit queue in August, causing withdrawal delays of up to 12 days.

According to Validator Queue data, as of this writing, there are over 2.5 million Ethereum waiting to be unstaked, which is an 18-month high. The 45-day wait time currently in effect coincides with a decline in Ethereum price.

Still, institutional interest remains strong. Despite continuous churn, Ethereum has added more than 50,000 new validators since May 2025 in response to U.S. regulatory clarity earlier this year.

