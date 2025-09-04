Ethereum Smart Contracts Become Latest Hiding Spot For Malware

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/04 18:00
RealLink
REAL$0.06037-0.01%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014391-0.77%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09864-2.28%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.006076-3.72%

Reports have disclosed that hackers are taking advantage of Ethereum smart contracts to conceal malware commands, creating a fresh challenge for cybersecurity teams.

Researchers say the method lets attackers hide behind blockchain traffic that often looks legitimate, making detection far more difficult.

New Attack Vector Surfaces

According to digital asset compliance firm ReversingLabs, two packages uploaded to the Node Package Manager (NPM) repository in July were found to use this method.

The packages, “colortoolsv2” and “mimelib2,” appeared harmless on the surface but contained hidden functions that pulled instructions from Ethereum smart contracts.

Instead of directly hosting malicious links, they acted as downloaders, retrieving addresses for command-and-control servers before installing second-stage malware.

Lucija Valentić, a researcher at ReversingLabs, explained that what stood out was the hosting of malicious URLs on Ethereum contracts.

“That’s something we haven’t seen previously,” Valentić said, adding that it marks a quick shift in the way attackers are dodging security scans.

Fake Trading Bots And Social Tricks

The incident is not an isolated attempt. Researchers found that the packages were part of a much wider deception campaign, mainly carried out through GitHub.

Hackers had built fake cryptocurrency trading bot repositories, filling them with fabricated commits, multiple fake maintainer accounts, and polished documentation to lure developers. These projects were designed to look trustworthy, hiding the real purpose of delivering malware.

In 2024 alone, 23 crypto-related malicious campaigns were documented across open-source repositories. Security analysts believe this latest tactic, combining blockchain commands with social engineering, raises the bar for anyone trying to defend against such attacks.

Past Cases Targeting Crypto Projects

Ethereum is not the only blockchain pulled into these schemes. Earlier this year, the North Korean-linked Lazarus Group was tied to malware that also touched Ethereum contracts, though the approach then was different.

In April, attackers spread a fake GitHub repository posing as a Solana trading bot, using it to plant malware that stole wallet credentials.

Another case involved “Bitcoinlib,” a Python library meant for Bitcoin development, which hackers targeted for similar purposes.

While the specific methods shift, the trend is clear: crypto-related developer tools and open-source code repositories are being used as traps. The use of blockchain features such as smart contracts is only making the problem harder to detect.

Valentić summed it up by saying that attackers are constantly searching for fresh ways to bypass defenses. Hosting malicious commands on Ethereum contracts, she said, shows how far some are willing to go to stay one step ahead.

Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

PANews reported on September 4th that OpenAI announced that ChatGPT Projects are now available to free users. New features include an increase in the number of files that can be uploaded per project (up to 5 for free users, 25 for Plus users, and 40 for Pro/Business/Enterprise users), support for custom colors and icons, and project-specific memory controls. The update is now available on the web and Android platforms, with iOS coming soon.
Propy
PRO$0.6835-1.75%
SOON
SOON$0.2851+3.78%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011884-1.07%
Share
PANews2025/09/04 18:34
Share
A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000

A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Ai Yi’s monitoring, a certain Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC during the BTC decline, earning a profit of $ 449,000 . Currently,
Bitcoin
BTC$110,863.07-0.38%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1203-3.06%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.132-24.61%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:22
Share
Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge!

Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge!

Experts predict crypto bull market could extend for 1-2 years. Global liquidity, not halving, driving crypto’s longer bull cycle ahead. Delayed altcoin breakouts signal major crypto rally yet to peak. Top analysts are now predicting that the current crypto bull market will extend for another one to two years, defying the typical four-year cycle timelines that have dominated the market in the past. According to experts, the ongoing rally is driven by a significant shift in market dynamics, where global liquidity, rather than Bitcoin’s halving cycles, is becoming the primary driver. Global Liquidity Steers the Crypto Market to New Heights Bitcoin’s correlation with global liquidity is stronger than ever, with data showing that the cryptocurrency tracks global liquidity 83% of the time over 12 months. This is greater than most other asset classes, which emphasizes the extent to which the crypto market has become aligned with other financial trends. Also Read: XRP Ledger’s Game-Changing Update: Major Credentials Amendment Set to Launch It is thought that the bull market is being pushed further away into the future by liquidity cycles, which take longer to complete than the halving cycles of Bitcoin. With Bitcoin’s volatility declining, many view this as an indicator of a more gradual, extended rally. Institutional investors have now taken centre stage and are bringing slower yet much bigger investments to the market. This direction is building longer and more consistent cycles compared to past cycles that were characterized by sudden bursts in price due to retail-driven bull runs. Delayed Altcoin Breakouts Suggest a Lengthened Bull Cycle In the previous crypto cycle, altcoins like Ethereum broke through their all-time highs relatively early, with Ethereum maintaining an uptrend for several months afterward. Nonetheless, the altcoin index and Ethereum have not managed to reach their previous highs in the current cycle, despite the fact that the market is already over 1,000 days into this cycle. The fact that it has taken so long to see altcoin breakouts is a powerful indicator that the bull market is still in its infancy. Source: @CristiWeb3 Although Bitcoin has faced opposition at critical price points, there is still significant growth potential in the altcoin market, and it is not a sign that the cycle has finished. Experts believe this lag in altcoin performance indicates that the market will continue its rally for much longer than expected, with potential for substantial gains ahead. A Shift from Retail to Institutional Money The market’s transformation from retail-driven to institutional-driven is another factor that suggests the bull market could last much longer than in previous cycles. Institutions tend to move more slowly but with much larger sums, leading to more gradual but sustained price growth. The institutions follow the same pattern, but the movement is slower and with higher amounts, which results in a slower but continuous increase in prices. The role of traditional financial intermediaries, the emergence of ETFs, and stablecoin regulations are all changing the crypto market environment. Source: Tradingview Bitcoin is currently met with short-run resistance at around the $114,000 level, but the data show that the trend is positive. As global liquidity continues to drive the market and institutions lead the charge, experts believe the crypto market is poised for another significant surge, extending the current bull run for one to two more years. Also Read: Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin The post Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge! appeared first on 36Crypto.
Moonveil
MORE$0.0987-2.26%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005523-8.27%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.9454-1.27%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 19:10
Share

Trending News

More

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000

Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge!

Why Is Crypto Down Today? – September 4, 2025

Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose