Ethereum Soars While Analysts Caution Against Potential Pitfalls

Key Insights: ECB is testing Ethereum, Solana for potential digital euro infrastructure. Public vs private debate mirrors U.S. stablecoins vs. China's CBDC model. 98% dominance of dollar stablecoins flagged as risk to EU autonomy. Digital euro still in design phase, no tech framework finalized. Un recent crypto news, European policymakers are accelerating work on a digital euro by looking at public blockchain networks for its infrastructure. On August 22, 2025, the Financial Times reported that EU officials are, "…exploring major public blockchain networks like Ethereum and Solana for the digital euro's design." According to FT sources, the ECB is weighing a public blockchain model — akin to Ethereum or Solana — instead of a closed, private ledger. The move comes amid growing concern that US dollar-pegged stablecoins – now roughly 98% of the global stablecoin market – could erode the euro's international role. In July 2025, the US passed the GENIUS Act to regulate dollar stablecoins, intensifying pressure on Europe. ECB board member Piero Cipollone called for a digital euro to protect European financial sovereignty, as he warned, "Europe cannot afford to rely excessively on foreign payment solutions." Ethereum, Solana Under Consideration Under the new plan, the ECB could issue the digital euro on a permissionless public blockchain such as Ethereum or Solana. This would mark a sharp shift from earlier drafts that envisioned a private, ECB-controlled network. Public chains offer global reach and innovation: anyone can participate in Ethereum or Solana, and they have robust ecosystems for payments and smart contracts. As per a crypto news report by FT, a source told reporters, moving to a public chain is, "…definitely something that [EU officials are] taking more seriously now." Advocates say such a model could speed cross-border transactions and link the digital euro to decentralized finance. However, a public…