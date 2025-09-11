Ethereum, Solana and BlockchainFX Price Forecast For September – Which Top Crypto Offers Best ROI?

September is here, and markets are bracing for another decisive month in crypto. Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) are holding strong after a volatile summer, while a new contender, BlockchainFX (BFX), has surged past $7.1 million raised in its presale with the token price climbing to $0.023. For traders focused on ROI, the debate isn’t just which top crypto will grow — it’s which one can multiply capital the fastest as Bitcoin stabilises at record levels.

BFX

BlockchainFX Price Forecast: Ground-Floor ROI Potential

Current price: $0.023 (presale)

Launch price: $0.05

Forecast: $5

BlockchainFX is being touted as the standout ROI play for September. The presale has already raised $7.1 million from more than 8,500 investors, and with each stage, the price steps higher. Early buyers at $0.023 are already positioned to double when the token lists at $0.05 — and analyst forecasts suggest BFX could surge to $5 long-term, a potential 200x move.

Unlike many presales, BlockchainFX is already live, audited, and KYC-verified. The platform integrates crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities into a single super app, attracting thousands of daily users and millions in trading volume.

The earning model makes it even more attractive: daily staking rewards in both BFX and USDT (up to $25,000 USDT), plus a viral referral program. Investors can also apply the BLOCK30 bonus code to secure 30% more tokens — but only while the promo lasts.

With adoption already underway and presale stages closing quickly, BlockchainFX looks positioned as the best crypto for ROI this September.

BFX

Solana Price Forecast: Still A Leader, But Gains Moderating

Current price: $218

Forecast: $223

Solana (SOL) has been one of the stars of the last cycle, powering high-speed DeFi and NFT projects at scale. At $218, it remains one of the top altcoins in the market. Analysts see modest upside in September, with forecasts putting SOL around $223 if network activity continues to grow.

While Solana remains a reliable play with institutional support and strong fundamentals, the ROI profile is muted. From current levels, the forecast suggests only a small percentage gain. For investors chasing exponential returns, Solana’s growth curve looks steadier but far less dramatic compared to BlockchainFX’s presale math.

Ethereum Price Forecast: Institutional Strength But Slower ROI

Current price: $4,300

Forecast: $4,600

Ethereum (ETH) continues to be the backbone of the industry, with DeFi, NFTs, and now ETFs all anchored to its ecosystem. At $4,300, ETH has already delivered strong performance this year, and analysts expect a September range near $4,600 on the back of ETF inflows and institutional adoption.

Ethereum remains the safest of the three assets here, but its market cap in the hundreds of billions makes another explosive run unlikely. While ETH offers stability and incremental growth, it cannot compete with early-stage ROI potential like BlockchainFX.

BFX banner

Which Top Crypto Offers The Best ROI This September?

The forecasts say it all. Ethereum may tick higher, Solana may grind upward, but BlockchainFX offers the asymmetric upside investors crave.

  • BFX: $0.023 now → $0.05 at launch → forecast $5 (200x)
  • SOL: $218 now → forecast $223 (~2%)
  • ETH: $4,300 now → forecast $4,600 (~7%)

For traders who want to maximize ROI this month, BlockchainFX is the standout. Each presale stage makes entry more expensive, and the BLOCK30 code providing 30% more tokens won’t last forever.

Find Out More Information Here

  • Website: https://blockchainfx.com/ 
  • X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom 
  • Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat
