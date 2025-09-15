Ethereum Spearheads AI Integration

By: Coinstats
2025/09/15 22:38
Ethereum has embarked on a promising initiative that connects its blockchain technology with artificial intelligence. A newly established team, initiated by the Ethereum Foundation, is set to lead this development, under the guidance of developer Davide Crapis.
USDC Treasury destroys 60 million USDC

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, USDC Treasury has just destroyed 60,000,000 USDC (approximately US$59,988,000).
PANews2025/06/20 09:46
Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $101 million yesterday, and none of the nine ETFs had a net outflow

PANews reported on June 24 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$101 million yesterday (June 23, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot
PANews2025/06/24 12:01
Top Altcoins to Buy That Could 10x Your Investment

As the cryptocurrency market keeps growing in 2025, investors are shifting their focus to coins that have the ability to provide return on investment in exponential terms. As traditional favorites like Cardano (ADA) keep making the headlines, more attention is being brought to brand-new altcoins like Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a decentralized finance protocol leading the […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 23:00
Trump plans major sanctions on Russian oil, but wants the EU to act first

The Base network token is in the early stages of exploration and no specific plan has been set yet.