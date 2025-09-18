Ethereum Spent a Decade, While BlockDAG Launches Fully Equipped Testnet Ahead of 2025 Presale

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/18 07:59
Wink
LIKE$0.009778-3.97%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01847+3.58%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00606+5.02%

When Ethereum launched its Olympic Testnet in 2015, it marked the beginning of a long and complicated evolution. While groundbreaking at the time, that early version lacked many of the essential tools and standards that now define Ethereum. Features like account abstraction, reliable explorers, and miner protocols came later, spread across nearly a decade of development.

BlockDAG (BDAG) is charting a different course. Instead of stretching upgrades across years, it is compressing the most important features into its pre-mainnet rollout. Its Awakening Testnet includes EIP-4337 groundwork, miner integration, vesting contracts, and account abstraction, all running at once. With nearly $410 million raised, more than 26.2 billion coins sold, and Batch 30 priced at $0.03, BlockDAG is showing that launch speed and feature completeness can exist together.

Ethereum’s Timeline – A Decade of Gradual Progress

Ethereum’s path was deliberate but fragmented. The Olympic Testnet in 2015 tested only the base protocol. There were no advanced explorers, no abstraction standards, and no smart account systems. The mainnet soon followed, but the tools that developers and users rely on today emerged slowly over many years.

Vesting contracts had to be developed by third parties. Miner integrations were adjusted through repeated experiments with consensus. Smart account capability through EIP-4337 didn’t appear until 2023. Every upgrade required forks, governance debates, and coordination that sometimes spanned years. This gave Ethereum resilience, but it also created delays and fragmentation.

For users and developers, this meant constant catch-up. Wallets, apps, and protocols often had to adjust long after the base chain introduced a change. Ethereum’s strength lies in its endurance, but its weakness has always been the slow pace of rolling out usability features that make the network practical day-to-day.

BlockDAG’s Compressed Launch Strategy

BlockDAG is flipping this model. It isn’t waiting for multi-year governance cycles or gradual adoption to bring in essential tools. Its Awakening Testnet, positioned as a Mainnet Prequel, includes account abstraction, EIP-4337 groundwork, vesting contracts, miner protocol integration, and explorer visibility, all from the beginning.

This isn’t a limited sandbox. It is a full-spectrum rehearsal where miners sync with the chain through Stratum, developers build with smart account support immediately, and distribution logic runs through live contracts. Explorer tools and monitoring dashboards are already active, providing transparency into every aspect of the chain.

By compressing this into one phase, BlockDAG reduces the gap between theoretical readiness and practical usability. It is not only deploying infrastructure, but it is also testing how these systems hold up under stress before the mainnet even goes live. That approach moves faster than Ethereum’s roadmap, while avoiding years of post-launch adjustments.

Ecosystem in Sync, Not Just in Code

BlockDAG’s decision to align its features at the testnet stage shows a focus on ecosystem unity. Where Ethereum grew step by step, BlockDAG is rolling out its economics, tools, and infrastructure together. This ensures that developers, miners, and users all experience the system in sync, instead of waiting for years of gradual fixes.

Account abstraction is not being promised for the future; it is being validated alongside miner connections and contract logic now. This creates a chain that behaves as a complete organism rather than as layers bolted on at different stages.

The strategy is paying off. With almost $410 million raised, 26.2 billion coins sold, and Batch 30 priced at $0.03, BlockDAG’s presale is already one of the largest in the industry. Thanks to a locked price of $0.0013 until October 1, buyers still have access to a rare early-entry point. That represents a 2,900% Gain since Batch 1, a figure that reflects not just speculation, but confidence in a system launching fully equipped.

BlockDAG Compresses Ethereum’s Decade, Launches Fully Equipped

Ethereum’s 10-year journey showed that slow progress can produce durability, but it also revealed the drawbacks of delayed standards and missing tools. BlockDAG is rewriting that playbook. Its Awakening Testnet integrates account abstraction, vesting, miner protocols, and explorer support before the mainnet is even live.

This isn’t only efficient, it’s strategic. By compressing a decade of advancements into one coordinated launch, BlockDAG is proving that it wants to begin with a complete ecosystem rather than build it in fragments. With the presale active, the $0.0013 lock closing on October 1, and nearly $410 million already raised, BlockDAG is positioning itself as the best presale crypto 2025 with a launch strategy that merges speed, preparation, and readiness.

  • Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network
  • Website: https://blockdag.network
  • Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial
  • Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

Disclaimer: LiveBitcoinNews does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. LiveBitcoinNews recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. LiveBitcoinNews is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Satoshi-Era Mt. Gox’s 1,000 Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Reactivated

Satoshi-Era Mt. Gox’s 1,000 Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Reactivated

The post Satoshi-Era Mt. Gox’s 1,000 Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Reactivated appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. X account @SaniExp, which belongs to the founder of the Timechain Index explorer, has published data showing that a dormant BTC wallet was activated after hibernating for six years. However, it was set up 13 years ago, according to the tweet — the time when Satoshi Nakamoto’s shadow was still casting itself around, so to speak. The X post states that the tweet belongs to infamous early Bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox, which suffered from a major hack in the early 2010s, and last year it began paying out compensation to clients who lost their crypto in that hack. The deadline was eventually extended to October 2025. Mt. Gox’s wallet with 1,000 BTC reactivated The above-mentioned data source shared a screenshot from the Timechain Index explorer, showing multiple transactions marked as confirmed and moving a total of 1,000 Bitcoins. This amount of crypto is valued at $116,195,100 at the time of the initiated transaction. Last year, Mt. Gox began to move the remains of its gargantuan funds to pay out compensations to its creditors. Earlier this year, it also made several massive transactions to partner exchanges to distribute funds to Mt. Gox investors. All of the compensations were promised to be paid out by Oct. 31, 2025. The aforementioned transaction is likely preparation for another payout. The exchange was hacked for several years due to multiple unnoticed security breaches, and in 2014, when the site went offline, 744,408 Bitcoins were reported stolen. Source: https://u.today/satoshi-era-mtgoxs-1000-bitcoin-wallet-suddenly-reactivated
1
1$0.014488+1,348.80%
Union
U$0.014425+2.23%
SIX
SIX$0.02192-0.85%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 10:18
Share
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.48277-9.37%
MemeCore
M$2.55223-11.98%
Threshold
T$0.01724-0.34%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
Share
U.S. Supreme Court to hear challenge to Trump’s global tariffs on November 5

U.S. Supreme Court to hear challenge to Trump’s global tariffs on November 5

The post U.S. Supreme Court to hear challenge to Trump’s global tariffs on November 5 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Supreme Court has set November 5, 2025, as the date it will hear arguments over the legality of Donald Trump’s sweeping global tariffs. The case will test the limits of presidential power and could have major economic consequences. The tariffs, which are still in place, have served as the backbone of Trump’s trade and foreign policy decisions since he secured reelection in January. He enforced them by invoking emergency powers under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), a statute enacted in 1977. Critics have said this was an abuse of authority, while the supporters believe it’s a bold defense of American jobs and security. Courts rule Trump went too far On August 29, 2025, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit struck a major blow to Donald Trump’s trade policy. The judges said that the president had overstepped his authority when he ordered the imposition of tariffs at a global level, using emergency powers under a statute known as the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The judges emphasized that IEEPA never intended to give presidents unlimited authority over tariffs. Rather, the law was written for limited use in national emergencies related to foreign threats. Previous presidents often deployed it to slap sanctions on or freeze the assets of unfriendly governments. None of them had used it to remake global trade, however. The court said that Trump went too far in using IEEPA to impose tariffs on various imports. The ruling underscored that Congress, not the president, possesses the constitutional power to regulate trade and lay duties. The decision came after months of legal wrangling after a coalition of 12 states, led by Democratic attorneys general from New York, Oregon, and Colorado, sued against the tariffs. They said the tariffs lifted consumer costs, wounded local businesses,…
Union
U$0.014425+2.23%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.666-0.50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017456+0.72%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 08:34
Share

Trending News

More

Satoshi-Era Mt. Gox’s 1,000 Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Reactivated

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

U.S. Supreme Court to hear challenge to Trump’s global tariffs on November 5

Cardano Founder Applauds SEC Approval of Grayscale’s ETF Conversion of GDLC Which Includes ADA

CME to Launch Solana and XRP Options on October 13