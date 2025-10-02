Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of $80.7908 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for three consecutive days.

PANews reported on October 2 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$80.7908 million yesterday (October 1, Eastern Time).
The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$36.7635 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.751 billion.
The second is Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$26.1736 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETHA has reached US$13.466 billion.
As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$28.733 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.49%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.880 billion.