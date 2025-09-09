Ethereum spot ETF has seen net outflows for six consecutive days, with a net outflow of $96.6862 million yesterday.

PANews reported on September 9th that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $96.6862 million on September 8th, Eastern Time, marking the sixth consecutive day of net outflows. Fidelity FETH saw a net inflow of $75.1534 million, bringing its total net inflow to $2.553 billion; Grayscale ETH saw a net inflow of $11.3097 million, bringing its total net inflow to $1.395 billion. BlackRock ETHA saw the largest net outflow, reaching $193 million, with a total net inflow of $12.620 billion. As of now, the Ethereum spot ETF has a total net asset value of $27.386 billion, representing 5.28% of Ethereum's total market capitalization, with a cumulative net inflow of $12.629 billion.