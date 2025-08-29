Ethereum spot ETF saw a net inflow of $39.1636 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for six consecutive days.

PANews reported on August 29 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$39.1636 million yesterday (August 28, US Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$67.6242 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETHA has reached US$13.125 billion.

The second is Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$6.2718 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETH has reached US$1.457 billion.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$33.451 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.816 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$29.508 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.48%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.678 billion.