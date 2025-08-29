Ethereum spot ETF saw a net inflow of $39.1636 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for six consecutive days.

By: PANews
2025/08/29 11:55
PANews reported on August 29 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$39.1636 million yesterday (August 28, US Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$67.6242 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETHA has reached US$13.125 billion.

The second is Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$6.2718 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETH has reached US$1.457 billion.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$33.451 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.816 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$29.508 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.48%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.678 billion.

