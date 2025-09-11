Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $172 million in a single day, with BlackRock ETHA leading the way.

PANews reported on September 11th that according to SoSoValue data, on September 10th, Eastern Time, Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $172 million, recording consecutive inflows. Among them, BlackRock ETF ETHA had a single-day inflow of $74.4986 million, with a historical total net inflow of $12.738 billion; Fidelity ETF FETH had an inflow of $49.5479 million, with a historical total net inflow of $2.602 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of Ethereum spot ETFs is $27.734 billion, accounting for 5.31% of Ethereum's total market value, with a cumulative net inflow of $12.845 billion.

