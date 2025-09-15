Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $638 million last week, with Fidelity FETH leading the way with a net inflow of $381 million.

PANews reported on September 15 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of US$638 million during last week's trading days (September 8 to September 12, US Eastern Time), with no net outflow.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest net outflow last week was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a weekly net inflow of US$381 million. The current historical net inflow of FETH is US$2.86 billion. The second largest was the Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a weekly net outflow of US$74.13 million. The current historical net inflow of ETHA is US$12.89 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$30.35 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.38%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.36 billion.