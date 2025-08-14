Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $729 million yesterday, the second highest in history

PANews reported on August 14 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Ethereum spot ETFs yesterday (August 13, Eastern Time) was US$729 million.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$501 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETHA has reached US$11.307 billion.

The second is Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$155 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.951 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$29.719 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.22%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$12.088 billion.